THIN MINTS By Ellen Steves Returns With A Free Public Reading At Prop Theatre In May

Following a sold-out performance at The Boxcar at Steep in January, THIN MINTS returns with a free public reading on Sunday, May 5 at 11 am. The play has been programmed into Prop Theatre's Church of the New Play series. The reading will mark the next step in the play's development process which included a workshop production at Columbia University in 2016 and subsequent developmental readings and workshops in Chicago in 2018 and 2019. Audience members are encouraged to participate in a post-show discussion with the playwright, director, and cast.

Written by Ellen Steves and directed by Justin J. Sacramone, the cast includes; Ayanna Bria Bakari, Ashley Joy, Brenna Welsh, Darren Patin, Emily Marso, Evelyn Reidy, Grace Smith, Helen Joo Lee, and Sarah Price.

If we've all become monsters, what are we gonna do about it? Inspired by Shakespeare's history plays, THIN MINTS follows a troop of Bonfire Girls during a five-day woodland retreat as they prepare for an important election. The play scores 100% on the Bechdel test and offers a warped perspective on the consequences of a community governed by abuse and manipulation.

Ellen Steves is a writer and producer living in Los Angeles. A 2017 graduate of the Columbia University MFA Playwriting Program, she studied under Lynn Nottage, David Henry Hwang, and Chuck Mee. Ellen's work often focuses on the themes of VIOLENCE, MANIPULATION, TORTURE, STATUS, and ENDURANCE. A student of semiotics; she is endlessly curious about the physical cues humans relay to one another to convey meaning. Ellen is a co-founder of chap.three, a production company that focuses on putting women in the spotlight. She is also a member of Barelight, a weekly writer's group. Find out more at www.ellensteves.com

Justin J. Sacramone is a Chicago based director whose work focuses on new play development. Collaborations include; Goodman Theatre, Sideshow Theatre Company, Steep Theatre, Eclipse Theatre, Pride Films and Plays, 16th Street Theatre, Red Theatre, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Orlando International Fringe Festival, The Kilroy's List and Walt Disney Imagineering. As an artist, he explores how the history of the American theatre can shape the future of it. Find out more at www.justinjsacramone.com



Space is limited. Visit Prop Theatre for more information.





