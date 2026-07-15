THEATER OF THE MIND to Host Accessible Performances During Disability Pride Month

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Goodman Theatre's production of Theater of the Mind, created by Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne with writer Mala Gaonkar, will offer a trio of accessible performances throughout the month for audiences who may appreciate a more relaxed experience, desire ASL or audio description. Disability Pride Month, observed every July to celebrate disability identity and community towards inclusion, marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Accessible performances include:

Relaxed performance: TONIGHT, Wednesday, July 15 at 7 pm

This relaxed performance is open to those who prefer a more flexible experience and is designed to allow guests to leave and re-enter performance spaces at any time with ease (and without judgement). Click HERE for tickets to the Relaxed performance. If not automatically applied, enter code RELAXED in the promo field in the upper right-hand corner before selecting tickets. [Note: This is not a Sensory-Friendly performance. Theater of the Mind is a high-sensory experience that occasionally uses intense visual stimulation, music, noise, taste and smell throughout the 75-minute journey.]

American Sign Language-Interpreted performance: Thursday, July 16 at 7 pm

An ASL interpreter will accompany Deaf audience members throughout the Theater of the Mind experience. Click HERE for tickets to the ASL performance. If not automatically applied, enter code SIGN in the promo field in the upper right-hand corner before selecting your tickets.

Audio-Described performance: Wednesday, July 29 at 7 pm

An Audio describer will provide live descriptions for blind and low vision guests throughout the Theater of the Mind experience which will also incorporate a touch tour for audience members. Click HERE for tickets to the audio-described performance. If not automatically applied, enter code AUDIO in the upper right-hand corner before selecting your tickets.

For more information on participating in any of these performances, please reach out to Access@GoodmanTheatre.org.

Directed by Andrew Scoville and Technology Director Heidi Boisvert, PhD, Theater of the Mind is a 75-minute mind-bending sensory journey for 16 audience members at a time. Led by a Guide whose stories are inspired by the creators' lives, audiences explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments derived from both historical and current neuroscience research that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain.

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