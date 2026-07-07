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ICEBOY! Starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Extends Through Mid-August

Performances will run through August 16.

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ICEBOY! Starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Extends Through Mid-August

Iceboy! or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write "The Iceman Cometh" has been extended at The Goodman for a third and final time. Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman star with Grey Henson, Cedric Yarbrough, Sarah Stiles, Alex Goodrich and more. The world-premiere musical features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss—the Tony Award-winning creators behind Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Marc Bruni directs and JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production!

Broadcast-quality video is now available for Iceboy! or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write "The Iceman Cometh," appearing in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through August 16; newly-added performances include August 11, 12 and 14 at 7:30pm, August 13 and 15 at 2pm and 7:30pm and August 16 at 2pm (closing). The original company remains intact during the extension weeks with Shawn Pfautsch appearing as Eugene O’Neill, the role typically played by Nick Offerman, in the performances on July 28 (7:30pm), 30, 31 and August 1. For tickets ($54 - $254, subject to change) call 312.443.3800 (12 noon- 5pm) or purchase online. Looking for tickets to a sold-out performance? A limited number of $75 stand-by tickets are available for purchase on the day of each performance (by telephone only). Additionally, a limited number of $20 tickets are offered through a daily lottery; visit TodayTix.com/Iceboy for details. 

Broadway’s brightest star of 1939, Vera Vimm (Megan Mullally), is at the top of her game. But when she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic, the spotlight begins to shift. As Iceboy (Grey Henson) thaws, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring the “father of the American drama” Eugene O’Neill (Nick Offerman) and challenging Vera for center stage. 

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