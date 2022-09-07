Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Opens in Chicago in October

Performances run October 27, 2022 – January 15, 2023.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Session Zero LLC in partnership with Broadway in Chicago will present The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the extremely successful and highly acclaimed Interactive Experience, at the Broadway Playhouse (Water Tower Place, 175 East Chestnut Street, Chicago) from Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Tickets for the hit quest/adventure/show are now on sale and range from $40 to $75.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern sold out its World Premiere in April at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera where it pushed the margins of audience participation and advanced the opportunities of the live experience as we know it. And where the show's repeat business phenomenon kicked in with a vengeance. Audience members returned, more than once, with four to six friends in tow. All dressed in costumes representing the Universe, the Metaverse and Hollywood blockbusters.

After selling out in New York (DR2 Theatre) and at the Edinburgh Festival (Pleasance Dome) Session Zero is currently in discussions with theatres and performance spaces in London, Las Vegas, and Toronto.

World domination is only months away.

Using Gamiotics, a ground-breaking software designed for audience interaction, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is theatre of the audience, by the audience and for the audience.

29,000,000 Americans attend the theatre annually. Add to that, this country's 75,000,000 role-playing tabletop game enthusiasts.

An amalgamation of role-playing tabletop games and experiential live entertainment, The Twenty-Sided Tavern has been created, written, and designed specifically for all 104,000,000 of them.

Remembering this is a project that is propelled by repeat business, make that a potential 208,000,000 gamers and theatre goers as the target audience.





