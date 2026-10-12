 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE SÉANCE: LIVE (AND DEAD) IN CHICAGO to Close with Final Performances

Thom Britton and Nolan Webster stage the final shows at Stars & Garters, directly across from Graceland Cemetery.

By:
THE SÉANCE: LIVE (AND DEAD) IN CHICAGO to Close with Final Performances

The Séance: Live (and Dead) in Chicago plays its final two performances on Saturday, October 17 and Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM at Stars & Garters, 3914 N Clark St in Wrigleyville. The Halloween night performance on October 31 is sold out.

Performers Thom Britton and Nolan Webster stage a Victorian séance show built from the real history of spiritualism and the demonstrations audiences saw in the 1890s. History meets mystery.

"This is time travel," Britton said. "I'm taking you back to how you'd feel in 1859. What you experience is real. Whether the dead show up is between you and them."

The Séance holds a 5.0 rating on TripAdvisor. WDCB's Arts Section featured the show on October 11. Stars & Garters sits directly across Clark Street from Graceland Cemetery.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dates: Saturday, October 17 and Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM. Doors at 6:30 PM.
Venue: Stars & Garters, 3914 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613
Tickets: $40 general admission. VIP packages up to $80.
Ages: 21 and over.
 

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Stars & Garters
Upcoming Shows
THE SÉANCE: Live (and dead) in Chicago
9/19 - 10/31/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift in Chicago Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash in Chicago Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
The Christmas Carol in Chicago The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
Topdog/Underdog in Chicago Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna in Chicago Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
God in a Hole in Chicago God in a Hole
Bramble Arts Loft (10/01-10/17)
Memphis The Musical in Chicago Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
The Years Between Us in Chicago The Years Between Us
The Lodge Performing Arts Center (10/15-10/18) PHOTOS
When We Were Young and Unafraid in Chicago When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets