THE SÉANCE: LIVE (AND DEAD) IN CHICAGO to Close with Final Performances

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The Séance: Live (and Dead) in Chicago plays its final two performances on Saturday, October 17 and Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM at Stars & Garters, 3914 N Clark St in Wrigleyville. The Halloween night performance on October 31 is sold out.

Performers Thom Britton and Nolan Webster stage a Victorian séance show built from the real history of spiritualism and the demonstrations audiences saw in the 1890s. History meets mystery.

"This is time travel," Britton said. "I'm taking you back to how you'd feel in 1859. What you experience is real. Whether the dead show up is between you and them."

The Séance holds a 5.0 rating on TripAdvisor. WDCB's Arts Section featured the show on October 11. Stars & Garters sits directly across Clark Street from Graceland Cemetery.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dates: Saturday, October 17 and Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM. Doors at 6:30 PM.

Venue: Stars & Garters, 3914 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613

Tickets: $40 general admission. VIP packages up to $80.

Ages: 21 and over.



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