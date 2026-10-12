THE SÉANCE: LIVE (AND DEAD) IN CHICAGO to Close with Final Performances
Thom Britton and Nolan Webster stage the final shows at Stars & Garters, directly across from Graceland Cemetery.
The Séance: Live (and Dead) in Chicago plays its final two performances on Saturday, October 17 and Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM at Stars & Garters, 3914 N Clark St in Wrigleyville. The Halloween night performance on October 31 is sold out.
Performers Thom Britton and Nolan Webster stage a Victorian séance show built from the real history of spiritualism and the demonstrations audiences saw in the 1890s. History meets mystery.
"This is time travel," Britton said. "I'm taking you back to how you'd feel in 1859. What you experience is real. Whether the dead show up is between you and them."
The Séance holds a 5.0 rating on TripAdvisor. WDCB's Arts Section featured the show on October 11. Stars & Garters sits directly across Clark Street from Graceland Cemetery.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
Dates: Saturday, October 17 and Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM. Doors at 6:30 PM.
Venue: Stars & Garters, 3914 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613
Tickets: $40 general admission. VIP packages up to $80.
Ages: 21 and over.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
God in a Hole
Bramble Arts Loft (10/01-10/17)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Years Between Us
The Lodge Performing Arts Center (10/15-10/18) PHOTOS
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)