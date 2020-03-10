THE PROMENADE OF ART Returns This Father's Day Weekend

The beloved Promenade of Art will make its return for the 18th year to Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell St. and Vail Ave. this Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hosted by Amdur Productions, the festival will feature works from over 130 lauded artists from across the country spanning mediums including paintings, flat arts, jewelry, furniture, ceramic, wearables, fashion, accessories, 3D art pieces, sculptures and more. New this year, attendees will enjoy the "Battle of the Brushes" - a head-to-head creative face-off between some of the festival's top artists creating work live on stage.

"We're excited to continue the tradition of hosting the popular Promenade of Art festival and sharing the experience with a community as warm and welcoming as Arlington Heights," said Amy Amdur, President and CEO of Amdur Productions. "With the fest in its 18th year, we look forward to offering an engaging experience including more to see, experience and enjoy than ever before."

In addition to shopping the thoughtfully-curated selection of art, festivalgoers will have the opportunity to interact with artists while they shop and witness the masters at work through various live art demonstrations. Guests can also revel in the flowing creative spirit with live music, locally-loved food vendors, kid-friendly activities including a graffiti wall, youth art tent in partnership with local art school Kaleidoscope and more.



Amdur Productions has highlighted American Cancer Society as the beneficiary of their Green Ribbon Project during the Promenade of Art festival. 10% of proceeds from booths showcasing a green ribbon will be donated in support of American Cancer Society.

With both free admission and street parking available to visitors, the Promenade of Art is easily accessible to both travelers and local community members alike. For more information or to see the full lineup of Amdur Productions' 2020 festivals, please visit www.amdurproductions.com.





