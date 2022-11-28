THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Run Monthly at Bughouse Theater
The production is written and performed by Victoria Montalbano.
After a critically acclaimed fringe festival run, Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano brings her solo show back to Chicago. The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams will run monthly at Bughouse Theater, 1910 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613.
In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away! Featuring a different opening act every month!
VICTORIA MONTALBANO is a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her stories have been featured at STORY CLUB CHICAGO, UNIVERSAL SOUND, TENX9 CHICAGO, WE HAVE QUESTIONS, POUR ONE OUT, and more. The critically acclaimed, The Princess Strikes Back is her debut solo show. Since its world premiere in 2021, the show has been produced by the Elgin Fringe, Theatre Crude, the Chicago Circus and Performing Arts Festival, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, the Orlando Fringe Festival and the IndyFringe Theatre Festival. As an actress she has performed in Storefront Theatres all over Chicago, including Redtwist Theatre, Pegasus Theatre and Pride Arts, and was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov. Selected Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), and Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). Film: Cupid's Chokehold, B.A.D.D., Cancel This Movie. TV/New Media: Apartment 101, Chi-Nannigans, The Studio. Podcast: Co-host Now Kiss! A Shipping Podcast. VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com
BUGHOUSE THEATER is devoted to fostering appreciation of the arts, the artistic growth of our members, and facilitating collaboration of diverse artists across all media and disciplines
More Hot Stories For You
November 25, 2022
The Young People's Theatre of Chicago's inaugural 3-Play 2022-23 season will continue with the Chicago premiere of Mo Willems' high-spirited and hilarious Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
Offshore Rooftop Lights Up Chicago With Glitz And Glam New Year's Eve Soirée Atop Navy Pier
November 23, 2022
Darling, it wouldn't be a party without you. Offshore Rooftop, the world's largest rooftop deck and one of the city's most popular destinations located on the third floor of Navy Pier, 1000 East Grand Ave, will bid 2022 adieu by hosting a Glitz and Glam New Year's Eve Soirée on Saturday, December 31, beginning at 9pm.
Roseland Community Hospital Concludes The Year With Special Foundation Fundraiser
November 23, 2022
The giving season is here! The Roseland Community Hospital on the far South Side of Chicago at 45 W. 111th Street, is gearing up for the final days of 2023 by hosting its Reigniting Our Fire Foundation Fundraiser on Thursday, December 8 beginning at 6pm.
Video: First Look at TimeLine Theatre's TROUBLE IN MIND
November 23, 2022
Get a first look at footage from TimeLine Theatre Company’s Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson, running now through December 18, 2022.
SCROOGE AND MARLEY: The Musical Comes to the Hoover-Leppen Theatre Next Month
November 23, 2022
From the creative team behind the 2012 indie film Scrooge & Marley, a modern day, queer variation on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” comes a fully realized musical version reimagined for the stage. Scrooge & Marley: The Musical follows the familiar outline of the beloved tale of Ebenezer “Ben” Scrooge – the man who hates the holidays and who is reformed after memorable visits by three ghostly spirits.