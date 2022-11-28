THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Run Monthly at Bughouse Theater

After a critically acclaimed fringe festival run, Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano brings her solo show back to Chicago. The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams will run monthly at Bughouse Theater, 1910 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613.

In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away! Featuring a different opening act every month!

VICTORIA MONTALBANO is a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her stories have been featured at STORY CLUB CHICAGO, UNIVERSAL SOUND, TENX9 CHICAGO, WE HAVE QUESTIONS, POUR ONE OUT, and more. The critically acclaimed, The Princess Strikes Back is her debut solo show. Since its world premiere in 2021, the show has been produced by the Elgin Fringe, Theatre Crude, the Chicago Circus and Performing Arts Festival, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, the Orlando Fringe Festival and the IndyFringe Theatre Festival. As an actress she has performed in Storefront Theatres all over Chicago, including Redtwist Theatre, Pegasus Theatre and Pride Arts, and was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov. Selected Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), and Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). Film: Cupid's Chokehold, B.A.D.D., Cancel This Movie. TV/New Media: Apartment 101, Chi-Nannigans, The Studio. Podcast: Co-host Now Kiss! A Shipping Podcast. VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com

BUGHOUSE THEATER is devoted to fostering appreciation of the arts, the artistic growth of our members, and facilitating collaboration of diverse artists across all media and disciplines