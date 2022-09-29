Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 29, 2022  

THE ONE OF A KIND HOLIDAY SHOW Returns To The Mart December 1-4

Shop Til' You Drop! The One of a Kind Show and Sale , Chicago's not-to-miss annual shopping extravaganza, will return to THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Celebrating 21 years of pure magic, the One of a Kind Holiday Show will bring together 500 talented artists, artisans, and makers to offer the best in everything from fine art and handmade goods to gourmet cafes, bar areas, live entertainment and activities fun for all ages. Shoppers are invited to save the date as tickets to the holiday show ($15 for all four days) will soon become available online at oneofakindshowchicago.com. To make things even more cheery, a portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to once again connect the show's enormously gifted artists and makers with such a loyal community that values and supports hand-crafted work," said Kathleen Hogan, Sales Director of the One of a Kind Show "Year after year, the show really defines the spirit of the holiday season."

Unlike traditional shopping, the show provides the opportunity to shop directly from the makers of goods spanning a variety of categories including accessories, gourmet, painting, bath & body, holiday, paper, ceramics, home goods, pet products, fashion, jewelry, photography, fiber art, kids, sculpture, furniture, metal, wood, glass, mixed media, and more. An artist locator is live online so shoppers can browse the artists and sort by name, location, category, BIPOC-Owned, LBGT-Owned, Woman-Owned and new to One of Kind, allowing shoppers to plan their perfect experience beforehand. Exhibiting artists will be on-site throughout the run of the show to engage with attendees, sharing their inspiration behind-the-scenes insights along the way.

New this year is an expanded gourmet market section featuring over 50 vendors, including 10 from The Hatchery, the food business incubator in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The Hatchery enables local entrepreneurs to build and grow successful food and beverage businesses by providing commercial kitchens with fridge and freezer storage, coworking and event spaces, and on the job training courses. In addition to this section, the holiday show will welcome over 100 new faces to create unmatched variety at the event.

The One of a Kind Holiday Show will be open on the 7th floor of THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza from Thursday December 1 - Sunday, December 4. Show hours will be Thursday-Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 10 am-5pm. Tickets will be available online in October and are $15 for all 4 days. Children under 12 are free. For more information, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.


