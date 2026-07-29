THE LIZARD Y EL SOL to Add Chicago Library Stops Through August

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Drawing 1,200+ people to four parks during its first week of performances, The Lizard y El Sol is expanding its free summer tour roster to include public libraries citywide—with the first appearance tonight plus four additional August engagements—extending the run through August 15.

The Lizard y El Sol is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series. The Lizard y El Sol now appears in Chicago Parks and Libraries through August 15; see below for a complete list of upcoming performances. Tickets (FREE, reservations encouraged) can be booked by calling 312.443.3800 or visiting GoodmanTheatre.org/Lizard.

Performance Dates and Details for The Lizard y El Sol

July 29 at 5:30pm (Garfield Ridge Chicago Public Library Branch, 6348 S. Archer)

July 30 at 5:30pm (Valley Forge Park; 7001 W. 59th)

August 1 at 9:30am and 11:30am (Kilbourn Park; 3501 N. Kilbourn)

August 2 at 9:30am and 11:30am (Oriole Park; 5430 N. Olcott)

August 5 at 5:30pm (Gompers Park; 4222 W. Foster)

August 6 at 5:30pm (Rainey Park; 4350 W. 79th)

August 8 at 9:30am and 11:30am (Piotrowski Park; 4247 W. 31st)

August 9 at 9:30am and 11:30am (Independence Park; 3945 N. Springfield)

August 11 at 1pm (Little Italy Chicago Public Library Branch; 1336 W. Taylor)

August 12 at 11am (Uptown Chicago Public Library Branch; 929 W. Buena)

August 13 at 11am (Altgeld Chicago Public Library Branch; 955 E. 131st)

August 15 at 3pm (McKinley Park Chicago Public Library Branch; 1915 W. 35th)

The cast of new faces and returning favorites includes Sonya Madrigal (Chicago Children's Theatre's Goodnight Moon) as the Lizard in search of the sun—joined by a cast portraying fellow animals, Osiris ”Pinky” Cuen as Carpintero (Woodpecker), Lucía Mier y Terán Romero as La Mosca (The Fly) and Andrew Sepulveda (Jaguar) with Otto Anzures Dadda (Musician/Music Director). When El Sol (the sun) mysteriously vanishes from the sky, it's up to one brave Lizard to embark on a quest to find and bring back the light. Audiences of all ages will enjoy this enchanting retelling of a beloved Mexican folktale featuring interactive storytelling and Mexican-inspired music and dance. The Lizard y El Sol is presented primarily in Spanish but is designed to be enjoyed and understood by both Spanish and non-Spanish speakers.

Theater for the Very Young (TVY) programming offers immersive theatrical experiences—produced and performed by professional artists—designed for children ages 0–5 years old to experience alongside the grown-ups in their lives. Created in 2023 by Goodman Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth in response to research demonstrating the profound impact the arts can have on early childhood development and long-term learning outcomes, TVY introduces Chicagoland's youngest audiences to live theater through storytelling, music, movement and sensory-rich play produced and performed by professional artists. Over the past three years, TVY has served thousands of children and families in Chicago parks, theaters, schools and community spaces with productions of the plays Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake (2026); BOOK UP! (2025); The Lizard y El Sol (2024); and Pearl Cleage's In My Granny's Garden (2023).

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