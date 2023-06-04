THE INFERNAL COMEDY with John Malkovich at the Auditorium Theatre Canceled Due to Artist Conflict

The performance was to take place at the Auditorium Theatre, January 26-27, 2024.
The Auditorium Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre Company have announced that the previously announced presentation of John Malkovich starring in The Infernal Comedy has been canceled due to an artist scheduling conflict.
The performance was to take place at the Auditorium Theatre, January 26-27, 2024.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.
Malkovich earned Academy Award nominations for In the Line of Fire and Places in the Heart. His screen appearances also include Being John Malkovich, The Killing Fields, The Glass Menagerie and Dangerous Liaisons. On stage, the Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member emeritus has appeared in True West and Death of a Salesman, which was also adapted for television.
