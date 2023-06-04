THE INFERNAL COMEDY with John Malkovich at the Auditorium Theatre Canceled Due to Artist Conflict

The performance was to take place at the Auditorium Theatre, January 26-27, 2024. 

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre Photo 3 Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS Photo 4 Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

The Auditorium Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre Company have announced that the previously announced presentation of John Malkovich starring in The Infernal Comedy has been canceled due to an artist scheduling conflict.  

The performance was to take place at the Auditorium Theatre, January 26-27, 2024. 

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Malkovich earned Academy Award nominations for In the Line of Fire and Places in the Heart. His screen appearances also include Being John Malkovich, The Killing Fields, The Glass Menagerie and Dangerous Liaisons. On stage, the Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member emeritus has appeared in True West and Death of a Salesman, which was also adapted for television.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night Of Music Theater Works PIPPIN Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night Of Music Theater Works PIPPIN

Music Theater Works second production in its 2023 season, Pippin in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie is now playing through June 25. Check out opening night photos here!

2
Photos: First Look At Music Theater Works PIPPIN, Now Playing Through June 25 Photo
Photos: First Look At Music Theater Works' PIPPIN, Now Playing Through June 25

Music Theater Works second production in its 2023 season, Pippin in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie,  is now playing through June 25. See photos from the production.

3
DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Workers Successfully Organize with Actors Equity Association Photo
DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Workers Successfully Organize with Actors' Equity Association

The actors, stage managers, bartenders and servers of Chicago’s Drunk Shakespeare have achieved their goal of organizing with Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional performers and stage managers in live theatre.

4
City Lit Names Brian Pastor Executive Artistic Director Photo
City Lit Names Brian Pastor Executive Artistic Director

City Lit Board President Daniel Robinson announced that Brian Pastor (they/them), City Lit’s current Resident Director and for nine years its Managing Director, will succeed City Lit’s Producer and Artistic Director Terry McCabe, who will retire on June 30, 2024, following the conclusion of City Lit’s recently announced 43rd season.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=23 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hatef*ck
The Den Theatre (5/05-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company (5/24-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nat Zegree in The History of Rock 'n' Roll
Marriott Theatre (7/17-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
CIBC Theatre (6/20-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
The Marriott Theatre (6/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Human Sacrifice
City Lit Theater (5/05-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Millennium Park Residency
Jay Pritzker Pavilion (7/23-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You