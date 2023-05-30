THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS Extends for Additional Week at Court Theatre

Court Theatre has announced the extension of the critically acclaimed hit The Gospel at Colonus due to overwhelming demand. Conceived and adapted by Lee Beuer with music composed by Bob Telson, this exuberant, celebratory musical is directed by Mark J.P. Hood and Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director Charles Newell, with Associate Director TaRon Patton and Associate Music Director Mahmoud Khan.

The Gospel at Colonus will now run for an additional week, with performances added from Wednesday, June 14 through Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:00pm. Tickets are available at the Box Office (5535 S. Ellis Ave.), via phone at (773) 753-4472, or online at CourtTheatre.org.

“The Gospel at Colonus has been a special project for everyone involved,” says Director Mark J.P. Hood. “Charlie and I have been developing this production for five years, and those years totally feel worth it with the recognition we’ve received and the incredible audience response. As a native Chicagoan, I am so proud that we get to tell this story here – on the South Side of Chicago, the birthplace of gospel – with these Chicago artists. This is a production by Chicago, for Chicago, and extending – being able to continue telling this story – is a gift. This is a God dream!”

Director and Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director Charles Newell echoes these sentiments: “​​This project has been a lifelong dream of mine - to be able to do it and to have it be so well received? What a blessing! The fact that Gospel has touched so many is a testament to the incredible cast, band, production team, and creative team, and I am thrilled that we get to continue this momentum through the extension.”

Soulful and stirring, this one-of-a-kind theatrical event breathes new life into the Oedipus myth with a score of powerful gospel music. A bold collaboration from an extraordinary team led by Mark J.P. Hood and Charles Newell, The Gospel at Colonus builds upon the strengths and experiences of its artists to bring this redemptive musical celebration to life on Chicago’s South Side.

The cast of The Gospel at Colonus includes Kelvin Roston Jr. (Oedipus); Aeriel Williams (Antigone); Timothy Edward Kane (Creon); Ariana Burks (Ismene); Mark Spates Smith (Theseus); Kai A. Ealy (Polyneices); Shari Addison (Choragos, Soloist); Eric A. Lewis (Choragos); Juwon Tyrel Perry (The Friend, Chorus); Jessica Brooke Seals (Evangelist, Chorus); Jerica Exum (Chorus); Shantina Lynet’ (Chorus); Isaac Ray (Chorus); Eva Ruwé (Chorus); and Cherise Thomas (Chorus).

The music team includes Director Mark J.P. Hood (Music Director); Mahmoud Khan (Associate Music Director, Conductor, Keyboard, Organist); Joshua Griffin (Bass Guitar, Music Programmer, Playback Engineer); Amr Fahmy (Keyboard); Oscar Brown, Jr. (Lead Guitar); and Leonard Maddox Jr. (Drums).

The creative team includes John Culbert (Scenic Design); Raquel Adorno (Costume Design); Keith Parham (Lighting Design); Sarah Ramos (Sound Design); Cristin Carole (Movement Design); Wenke (Coco) Huang (Production Dramaturg); Gabrielle Randle-Bent (Oedipus Trilogy Dramaturg); Becca McCracken (Casting); Kate Ocker (Production Stage Manager); and Natalie Cohen (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Gospel at Colonus is based on an adaptation of Sophocles' Oedipus at Colonus in the version by Robert Fitzgerald, and incorporating passages from both Sophocles' Oedipus Rex and Antigone in the versions by Dudley Fitts and Robert Fitzgerald, which are published as The Oedipus Cycle of Sophocles, a Harvest/HBJ Book, Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, Inc.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow