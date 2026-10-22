THE CONNECTOR to Make Chicago Premiere with Counterpoint Theatre
Danny Kapinos directs the Tony Award-winning composer's score about ambitious journalists navigating ambition and truth in late 1990s New York.
Counterpoint Theatre announces its inaugural production: The Connector, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, and conceived by Daisy Prince. The production will run May 8-30, 2027, at The Den Theatre, marking the musical's Chicago premiere and introducing Chicago audiences to the newly founded company.
Set in New York City in the late 1990s, The Connector follows a pair of ambitious young journalists working at the magazine of their dreams, navigating a competitive industry where the pursuit of success can come at a steep moral cost. With a score by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, the musical explores the collision of ambition, truth, and the stories we tell to get ahead.
'We're thrilled to launch Counterpoint Theatre with the Chicago premiere of such an exciting and musically rich work,' says Artistic Director Danny Kapinos. 'This score is among Jason Robert Brown's most exciting work. This ambitious and challenging piece deserves a wider audience, and we are honored to be able to share it with more people. The Connector is exactly the kind of show Counterpoint was created to produce, and we think it's the perfect show for audiences to get a sense of who we are.'
The Connector will be directed by Danny Kapinos, with music direction by Aaron Kaplan. Cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.
For more information, visit counterpointtheatre.org
The Connector is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
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