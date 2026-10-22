THE CONNECTOR to Make Chicago Premiere with Counterpoint Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Counterpoint Theatre announces its inaugural production: The Connector, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, and conceived by Daisy Prince. The production will run May 8-30, 2027, at The Den Theatre, marking the musical's Chicago premiere and introducing Chicago audiences to the newly founded company.

Set in New York City in the late 1990s, The Connector follows a pair of ambitious young journalists working at the magazine of their dreams, navigating a competitive industry where the pursuit of success can come at a steep moral cost. With a score by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, the musical explores the collision of ambition, truth, and the stories we tell to get ahead.

'We're thrilled to launch Counterpoint Theatre with the Chicago premiere of such an exciting and musically rich work,' says Artistic Director Danny Kapinos. 'This score is among Jason Robert Brown's most exciting work. This ambitious and challenging piece deserves a wider audience, and we are honored to be able to share it with more people. The Connector is exactly the kind of show Counterpoint was created to produce, and we think it's the perfect show for audiences to get a sense of who we are.'

The Connector will be directed by Danny Kapinos, with music direction by Aaron Kaplan. Cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit counterpointtheatre.org

The Connector is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 16 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming