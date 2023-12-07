TEATRO ZINZANNI Brings The Heat To Chicago's Loop With A Cast And Band That Absolutely Sizzle

Teatro ZinZanni, tucked up high inside a mirrored Spiegeltent within the historic Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., invites all locals and travelers in town for the holidays to an incredibly unique celebration of cirque, comedy, and cabaret.

The entertainment company recently announced the electrifying cast of characters for its new season in Chicago's Loop, chock-full of its signature love, chaos, and dinner. Starring a group of talents at the top of their craft and featuring a gourmet multicourse feast included with every seat, Teatro ZinZanni presents an unparalleled entertainment experience with some of Chicago's finest live musicians accompanying the entire evening. Single tickets, holiday gift cards, group tickets of 10+, and private event reservations are now available at ZinZanni.com/chicago.

The spectacular cast features returning fan favorites including Duo 19, a dynamic trapeze act comprised of Oliver Parkinson and Cassie Cutler, who were last seen in Teatro ZinZanni's 2021-22 production; basketball juggler extraordinaire Michael Evolution, winner of the 2023 VIVA Fest World Circus Arts Championships; stunning contortionist Ulzii Mergen, who has previously performed thousands of shows with Cirque du Soleil; and aerial hoop acrobat Lea Hinz. Joining them under the Spiegeltent ZaZou for the first time are stunning vocalist Sa'Rayah, who impressed on NBC's “The Voice”; award-winning comedian and magician Lucy Darling, Guinness World Record-holder for the longest time holding a lit torch in her mouth and considered one of magic's most exciting rising stars; Saturday matinee Madame ZinZanni Tina Jenkins Crawley; and Brazilian multidisciplinary artist Danila Bim, who performs her gravity-defying act high above diners' tables while hanging from her hair!

Teatro ZinZanni's live band, led by musical director Theodis Rogers, Jr. (piano) and including Chuck Webb (bass), Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds, keyboards) and Phil Seed (guitar), accompanies the astounding feats being performed on and above the stage with Chicago Blues, jazz, pop, rock, and R&B stylings, as patrons enjoy a sumptuous four-course meal, tantalizing every sense.

“Chicago, the city I have known my entire life as the wellspring for great comedy and music, has been the perfect home for Teatro ZinZanni,” said Teatro ZinZanni founder and Artistic Director Norm Langill. “Combining the best of circus arts with Chicago's special comedy and music sensibilities and the cuisine of the Loop's best chefs including a sumptuous four-course dinner, Teatro ZinZanni invites friends and families of all ages to a dining and theatrical experience like you've never experienced before this holiday season.”

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Teatro ZinZanni invites patrons to ring in the New Year with a celebration that will utterly captivate with a spectacle of unforgettable performances and premium entertainment all night. Included in each NYE ticket will be a multicourse feast, plus a special post-aerial performance with Cassie Cutler, live music with the Teatro ZinZanni band leading up to midnight, a special NYE countdown hosted by Lucy Darling and post-midnight dancing until 1am. Attendees are invited to don their finest New Year's celebratory attire. Each attendee will be provided with a boa to complete their looks. The New Year's Eve show starts promptly at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm. To purchase tickets today, please click here.

Teatro ZinZanni invites the curious and adventurous to experience love, chaos, and dinner under the historic Belgian Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m., with brunch performances on Saturdays at 12 noon. Tickets (from $119) available for purchase online at Click Here; group rates available for groups of 10 or more.