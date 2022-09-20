Swinging '60s Farce BOEING-BOEING Opens Saint Sebastian Players' 41st Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 20, 2022  
The Saint Sebastian Players' (SSP's) 41st season opens with the wacky French comedy Boeing-Boeing by Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans. Performances take place October 28-November 20, 2022 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).

Set in the 1960s, Boeing-Boeing introduces Bernard, a bachelor who has a flat in Paris and three airline stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Bernard's life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay, and complications such as weather and a new, speedier Boeing jet disrupt his careful planning. Soon, all three stewardesses are in the city simultaneously, and catastrophe looms.

Directing Boeing-Boeing is SSP company member Sean Michael Barrett, who directed last season's production of Born Yesterday. His previous directing credits include Coffee in Limbo for SSP's 10-Minute Play Festival, Seussical for Footlight Players and Lend Me A Tenor and Nunsense for The Acorn Project. SSP company members in the cast include Valerie Gerlock, Lauren Miller, Claire Rutkowski and Joshua Paul Wright; Garrett Wiegel and Allison Zanolli make up the rest of the cast. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Paula Kenar as properties manager, Melinda "MJ" Deamon as intimacy designer, Beth Bruins as social media manager and Jim Masini and Jill Chukerman Test as producers. Also on the team is Samuel Stephen as lighting designer.

SSP's 41st season continues in 2023 with The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Jim Masini, February 17-March 12 and It's Only A Play by Terrence McNally, directed by Robert-Eric West, April 28-May 21.

SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.

Boeing-Boeing

October 28-November 20, 2022,
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield
just west of Ashland, in Chicago.
Free parking is available in two lots.
Full-priced tickets are $30; seniors and children younger than 12 pay $25,
and students with valid IDs may purchase $25 tickets at the door.
Season subscriptions are available for $75 at full price,
$60 for seniors/children. Group rates also are available.
For current protocols related to COVID-19, visit saintsebastianplayers.org. All programming is subject to change.


