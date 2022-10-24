Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Place Theatre Announces 2023 Season

Shows include The Pajama Game and Newsies.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 24, 2022  

Summer Place Theatre Announces 2023 Season

Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's community theatre since 1966 has announced its summer 2023 season with two great classic and modern musicals:

  • The Pajama Game, with book by George Abbott & Richard Bissell and and lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler, based on the novel, 7 1/2 Cents by Richard Bissell: June 16 - June 25, 2023
  • Newsies, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White: July 21 - August 6, 2023

We are so excited to bring these two amazing musicals to life and explore the topics of the labor movement, fair wages, and unions.

The Pajama Game was awarded the 1955 Tony for Best Musical and, over half of a century later, claimed the award for Best Revival of a Musical, proving that the story is truly timeless. With an energetic score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (Damn Yankees), The Pajama Game is brimming with songs and dances that have become musical theatre standards, including "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway."

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.

Featuring plenty of fun and splashy production numbers, including a comic "dream ballet," The Pajama Game is filled with standout featured roles and a large ensemble, making it perfect for our community. This perennial favorite is a surefire crowd-pleaser and a glowing example of solid, classic musical comedy.

It's time to carry the banner on our stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Lots of dancing and acrobatics will bring the youth - high school through post-grad - out for auditions, and there are some great lead roles for adults including supportive ladies and male villains! Perfect for our theatre community.

All performances will take place at our Naperville Central High School auditorium home with ample free parking and within walking distance of downtown Naperville, with ASL interpretation available at select performances.

Tickets are on sale now online or by phone, with discounts available for groups of 15 or more. For more information, call our box office at (630) 355-7969, follow us on Facebook, or visit us online at www.summerplacetheatre.org



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Nuns4Fun Reopens Two Comedies For The Holiday SeasonNuns4Fun Reopens Two Comedies For The Holiday Season
October 22, 2022

Nuns4Fun has announced that two of its most successful comedies are returning for this holiday season, and Chicago comedy actress Kathleen Puls Andrade is back on stage at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.  
SWING STATE at Goodman Theatre Adds Two Performances in Final WeekSWING STATE at Goodman Theatre Adds Two Performances in Final Week
October 22, 2022

On the heels of a standing-room-only opening night and wide critical praise for the world premiere of Rebecca Gilman's Swing State—a “riveting, deeply moving, empathy-generating, extraordinary new play (by) a great poet of the upper Midwest” (Chicago Tribune)—Goodman Theatre adds two performances to the final week of Tony Award-winning director Robert Falls' world-premiere production.
Hyde Park School of Dance's THE NUTCRACKER Combines Hip Hop, Ballet, & Modern DanceHyde Park School of Dance's THE NUTCRACKER Combines Hip Hop, Ballet, & Modern Dance
October 21, 2022

Hyde Park School of Dance (HPSD) brings together fans of ballet, modern, and hip hop with its annual presentation of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.
Eden Casteel to Present KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in NovemberEden Casteel to Present KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in November
October 21, 2022

Eden Casteel brings Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me to Chicago on Friday, November 4, 8pm at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret. In thirty seconds of comic, high-note humor, Kahn inspired Casteel to want to be just like her: 'wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelieveable singing voice.' (Well, two out of three ain't bad).
Photos & Video: First Look at CAMELOT at Music Theater WorksPhotos & Video: First Look at CAMELOT at Music Theater Works
October 21, 2022

Music Theater Works' production of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot is now playing through November 13 at the North Theatre in the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts. Get a first look at photos and video here!