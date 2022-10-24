Summer Place Theatre Announces 2023 Season

Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's community theatre since 1966 has announced its summer 2023 season with two great classic and modern musicals:

The Pajama Game, with book by George Abbott & Richard Bissell and and lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler, based on the novel, 7 1/2 Cents by Richard Bissell: June 16 - June 25, 2023

Newsies, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White: July 21 - August 6, 2023

We are so excited to bring these two amazing musicals to life and explore the topics of the labor movement, fair wages, and unions.

The Pajama Game was awarded the 1955 Tony for Best Musical and, over half of a century later, claimed the award for Best Revival of a Musical, proving that the story is truly timeless. With an energetic score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (Damn Yankees), The Pajama Game is brimming with songs and dances that have become musical theatre standards, including "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway."

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.

Featuring plenty of fun and splashy production numbers, including a comic "dream ballet," The Pajama Game is filled with standout featured roles and a large ensemble, making it perfect for our community. This perennial favorite is a surefire crowd-pleaser and a glowing example of solid, classic musical comedy.

It's time to carry the banner on our stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Lots of dancing and acrobatics will bring the youth - high school through post-grad - out for auditions, and there are some great lead roles for adults including supportive ladies and male villains! Perfect for our theatre community.

All performances will take place at our Naperville Central High School auditorium home with ample free parking and within walking distance of downtown Naperville, with ASL interpretation available at select performances.

Tickets are on sale now online or by phone, with discounts available for groups of 15 or more. For more information, call our box office at (630) 355-7969, follow us on Facebook, or visit us online at www.summerplacetheatre.org