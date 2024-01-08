Summer Fun For Kids: Summer Camp Registration Now Open At Chicago Children's Theatre

CCT encourages its summer campers to devise new works, creating original theater pieces as a group and then performing that original work together.

Jan. 08, 2024

Parents and caregivers, registration is now open for a fun variety of summer camp experiences, for all sorts of kids ages 4 to 14, at Chicago Children's Theatre, the city's largest professional theater company devoted exclusively to children and young families.

Summer camps at Chicago Children's Theatre's prioritize young people's creativity, ingenuity and self-expression. That's why CCT encourages its campers to devise new works, creating original theater pieces as a group and then performing that original work together.

In the first half of camp, campers practice their performance skills, generate ideas for characters and scenes, and collaborate with professional teaching artists to mold their big ideas into a cohesive piece of theater. In the second half, campers finalize, rehearse and perform their original work. All camps culminate in a performance on the final day for family and friends, many held in CCT's Pritzker Family Studio Theatre.

Through theater education, CCT not only fosters students' artistic skills, but develops confident voices, encourages open-mindedness and builds community. Programs are led by experienced teaching artists who are passionate about championing young people's stories regardless of background. CCT programs emphasize student authorship, youth empowerment and community leadership.

Register online at chicagochildrenstheatre.org/camps, or call (312) 374-8828 with questions. All camps are held at Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine (at Monroe), in Chicago's West Loop.

Chicago Children's Theatre believes that every child should have access to its programming regardless of their financial situation. CCT makes every effort to provide scholarships for children and families with a demonstrated need. To learn more, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org/financial-assistance.



