Student Blog: A Fresh Start - Creating Routine While Navigating a New Life

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Freshman year is something very true to its name - a complete fresh start. Many of us have moved across state lines, away from any family and communities we’ve grown up with, all to pursue big dreams of careers in musical theater. To be honest, I still have to Google my new zip code every time I fill out a form. Essentially this is the biggest change in many of our lives so far and we have to try to make new friends, adjust to our new homes and find some semblance of normalcy in a completely new life - all while making sure we wake up for 8AM music theory. It’s a transition that is really no joke. So creating systems and routines is essential for success academically, artistically and socially.

The first step to creating a productive, worthwhile routine is knowing yourself well enough to make the system work. These questions are some to consider when starting these routines from scratch.

What do you most value? Academics? Connections? Balance? Friendships? Health?

Are you introverted or extroverted? How much time do you need spent alone vs with others?

Are you more productive in the morning or night?

Which types of classes take the most out of class practice time? Dance? Music? Acting? Theory? Gen ed classes?

What parts of your routine from home are non-negotiables?

Secondly, make two lists. A list of unmovable parts of your schedule, for example classes, clubs, rehearsals and meals. Then make a list of things you’d like to fit into your routine like, workouts, practice sessions, getting coffee with a friend - these things will most likely be based on the questions you answered about yourself earlier. For example, I like to include a gym workout in my routine at least 5 times a week because (as the daughter of someone who works in sports medicine) injury prevention is something that is pretty much non-negotiable to me. So I make sure to fit that into my schedule every week. Personally, I like to attach the habit to something I already have to do, like a class. So eventually my body goes into autopilot because it just knows that right after music theory on Mondays, we go straight to the gym. Using the questions above you can also alter this habit to make sure it fits you and is something you’ll want to repeat. For example, if you’re more extroverted, invite someone to come workout with you, adding a layer of social time into this habit as well as having someone to hold you accountable. On the other hand if you’re more of an introvert, go by yourself and allow it to become a time where you can really turn off your brain and reset. And this can be done with any habit you’d like to incorporate into your routine whether it be vocal warmups at the start of the day, or writing a little bit of a screenplay each day or doing your drills for tap class - they can all be tailored to who you are and fit into your schedule.

Once you have your plan of what habits you’d like to incorporate into your routine and how you’ll make them fun for yourself, it’s time to format them. This can be on a physical calendar, a google sheet, a white board, in a notebook or if you're like me and always have your phone handy, put everything in your notes app. I have my entire week planned out as to-do lists in my notes app. So I have the headings Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, etc. and under each is a to-do list because my brain loves the dopamine hit of checking things off. And I put absolutely everything in there. No task too small, no habit too miniscule. So that when I wake up, I know exactly what I’m doing for the rest of the day, eliminating decision fatigue and minimizing wasted time.

To clarify, wasted time does not include rest. If I have had a very busy day the day before, for example if we have a masterclass and an extra long rehearsal in addition to my regular classes the next day I might schedule in waking up a bit later or finding a way to get that extra bit of sleep to help my body and brain recover. Another thing to mention is that my routines are dynamic and change from week to week. For instance, a few weeks ago I spontaneously decided I wanted to make my very first trip to New York City and see my first Broadway show. Hopping on a train at 5AM to NYC certainly wasn’t part of my plan or typical routine but I don’t regret it one bit. I learned a ton about how to navigate the city and met up with a mentor of mine and learned about her job and how she felt when she first moved to the city. All that to say, leave room in your schedule and routine to stray away from it! While routine will make us more disciplined and consistent, straying from it once and awhile has always been an exciting opportunity for learning, growth and joy.

Freshman year has already been such a whirlwind, but guided by my routines and habits I can feel myself transitioning into a period of life where constant growth and learning is the new norm. I’m constantly changing in my skills and perspective while still feeling mentally grounded, which is exactly what I have always hoped college would be. I hope this helps my fellow freshmen who are also learning to adjust to this chaotic but awesome new life while pursuing their dreams.

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