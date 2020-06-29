Student Alexandria Reese Wants The World to Hear Her Voice

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, our team is committed to to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.

16 year-old student Alexandria Reese from Mokena, Illinois, is ready for the world to hear her voice.

Reese performs two songs in her latest video, Johnny One Note by Ella Fitzgerald and At Last by Etta James. According to the student, "black artists and performers are very influential and special to me. That is why I chose Johnny One Note and At Last, standards popularized by fantastic black female sings like Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James! Both women had an incredible impact on the music world and society, and their efforts to promote tolerance inspire me everyday as a performer."

Check out her video below!

