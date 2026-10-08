Stuart Dybek to Join CHOPIN IN WINTER Post-Show Talks

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Renowned Chicago author and MacArthur Fellow Stuart Dybek will join two special post-show conversations about the music/theatrical adaptation of his acclaimed short story, Chopin in Winter. Joined by the cast and special guests, Dybek will discuss music, memory and the silence left by its sudden absence in the multilayered lives of Chicago immigrants captivated by the Chopin—and occasional boogie-woogie—played by a young pregnant pianist upstairs.

Featuring Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Yasen Peyankov* bringing to life all the characters and award-winning pianist Jana Pavlovska interweaving them with 15 Chopin short gems. Directed by Dexter Bullard.

The events will take place following the Sunday, October 17th and 18th performances. Light reception follows.



Photo Credit: Jon Randolph

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