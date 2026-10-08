 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Stuart Dybek to Join CHOPIN IN WINTER Post-Show Talks

The acclaimed author will discuss his short story adaptation with the cast and special guests at the Chicago theatre.

By:
Stuart Dybek to Join CHOPIN IN WINTER Post-Show Talks

Renowned Chicago author and MacArthur Fellow Stuart Dybek will join two special post-show conversations about the music/theatrical adaptation of his acclaimed short story, Chopin in Winter. Joined by the cast and special guests, Dybek will discuss music, memory and the silence left by its sudden absence in the multilayered lives of Chicago immigrants captivated by the Chopin—and occasional boogie-woogie—played by a young pregnant pianist upstairs.

Featuring Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Yasen Peyankov* bringing to life all the characters and award-winning pianist Jana Pavlovska interweaving them with 15 Chopin short gems.  Directed by Dexter Bullard.

The events will take place following the Sunday, October 17th and 18th performances. Light reception follows.


Photo Credit: Jon Randolph
Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Recent Articles
JOHN C. REILLY IS MISTER ROMANTIC to Return to Steppenwolf Theatre
JOHN C. REILLY IS MISTER ROMANTIC to Return to Steppenwolf Theatre
10/6/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift in Chicago Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Mean Girls in Chicago Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash in Chicago Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
The Christmas Carol in Chicago The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
Topdog/Underdog in Chicago Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna in Chicago Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
God in a Hole in Chicago God in a Hole
Bramble Arts Loft (10/01-10/17)
Memphis The Musical in Chicago Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
The Years Between Us in Chicago The Years Between Us
The Lodge Performing Arts Center (10/15-10/18) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets