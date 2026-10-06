JOHN C. REILLY IS MISTER ROMANTIC to Return to Steppenwolf Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following last year's sell-out engagement, Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the return of John C. Reilly is Mister Romantic, playing four performances only December 10 – 13, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater.

About the Show:

John C. Reilly's acclaimed vaudeville project Mister Romantic has emerged as one of his most personal and celebrated recent works. The intimate stage show has earned widespread praise for its sincerity, humor and emotional depth. The live band-backed performance seamlessly blends classic songbook material, clowning, and audience interaction. Mister Romantic marks a new chapter in Reilly's career, showcasing his longtime musical instincts alongside his singular comedic and dramatic range. The project has been widely recognized as one of his most distinctive and heartfelt artistic statements to date.

For over three decades, John C. Reilly has remained one of the most beloved and versatile actors of his generation, effortlessly navigating comedy, drama and musical theater with a rare blend of skill and charm. From his breakout roles in quirky comedies to more nuanced dramatic performances, he has proven himself a master of range, breathing life into a vast array of characters with both warmth and depth.

Reilly's career began with his film debut in Casualties of War, quickly establishing him as a sought-after actor among the most acclaimed American directors. He collaborated with Paul Thomas Anderson on Hard Eight, Boogie Nights and Magnolia, worked with Martin Scorsese on Gangs of New York and The Aviator, and joined Robert Altman for A Prairie Home Companion. Reilly earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for the movie musical Chicago, featuring his memorable performance of “Mister Cellophane,” a major inspiration for Mister Romantic. He showcased his comedic mastery with two blockbuster films with Adam McKay, Step Brothers and Talladega Nights, while also blending his musical and comedic talents in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. His versatility led to international recognition in films such as We Need to Talk About Kevin (Lynne Ramsay), Carnage (Roman Polanski), The Lobster (Yórgos Lánthimos) and The Sisters Brothers (Jacques Audiard). More recently, he reunited with Adam McKay starring in HBO Max's Winning Time, the limited series about the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2026, the acclaimed actor continues taking on a variety of compelling roles. In A Prayer for the Dying, Dara Van Dusen's adaptation of Stewart O'Nan's novel set in the 1870s, Reilly plays a town doctor in a community ravaged by a deadly plague. In Testa O Croce, a film directed by Italian filmmakers Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis, he portrays the legendary Buffalo Bill. And this fall, he stars alongside Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Pete Davidson in the action-comedy heist film How To Rob A Bank, directed by David Leitch.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 07 Hrs 59 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming