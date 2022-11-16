Strawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS is Coming to The Edge Off-Broadway Theater

Strawdog Theatre Company is launching its 35th season with its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd and music direction by Ricky Harris. Hershel will play December 11 - 31, 2022 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are FREE with reservations now open at www.strawdog.org.The press opening is Sunday, December 11 at 4 pm.

The production features Jordan Zelvin as Hershel with Amy Gorelow, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson, Melanie Vitaterna and Kat Zheng.

In this adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, a traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah. They must put on a show to save the holiday! Will they bring back the spirit of Hanukkah to the town? Will Hershel of Ostropol outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue?

Director Hannah Todd comments, "I am so excited to bring this show to you. I grew up with this book so I have a great warm spot in my heart for it. Whatever your background and whatever your faith, it's a special story to be enjoyed by everyone."

The production team includes Caitlin McLeod (Scenic Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Rain Foiles (Costume Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Rocio Cabrera (Props Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Amanda Crockett (Choreographer), Karissa Murrell Myers* (Casting Director), Stephanie Diaz (Puppetry Consultant), Catherine Miller (Cultural Consultant), Lily Anna Berman (Assistant Director), Donna Gary (Production Manager), Jordan Large (Technical Director), Paul Cook* (Lead Electrician) and Anna Vu (Assistant Stage Manager).

COVID safety: Audience members aged 2+ years must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. All audience members aged 5+ years must provide, before entering the venue: proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative PCR test. Visit www.strawdog.org for the most up to date information on COVID safety.

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Title: Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins

Based on book by Erik Kimmel

Adapted by Michael Dailey*

Music & Lyrics by Jacob Combs

Directed by Hannah Todd

Music Direction by Ricky Harris

Cast (in alphabetical order): Amy Gorelow (Al, she/her), Nicholas Pardo (Leor, he/him), Edward Patterson (Gavi, he/him), Melanie Vitaterna (Max, she/they), Jordan Zelvin (Hershel, she/her) and Kat Zheng (Sammy, she/her).

Understudies: Krissy Castallese (u/s Max, she/her), Ksa Curry (u/s Sammy, she/her) Sarah Franzel (u/s Gavi, she/her) Matthew Keeley (u/s Al, he/him), Juliana Liscio and JT Nagle (u/s Lior, he/him)

Location: The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago

Dates: Preview: Sunday, December 11 at 1 pm

Press performance: Sunday, December 11 at 4 pm

Regular run: Friday, December 16 - Saturday, December 31, 2022

Curtain Times: Fridays at 7 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 1 pm & 4 pm. Please note: there will not be a 4 pm performance on Saturday, December 24; there will be no performances on Sunday, December 25.

Understudy Performance: Friday, December 23 at 7 pm

Tickets: Free. Reservations now open at www.strawdog.org.

About the Artists

Eric Kimmel (Book) is the author of over 130 books for children, including Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock and the classic Hanukkah tale, Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins. He is a five-time winner of the National Jewish Book Award and the Sydney Taylor Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Michael Dailey (Adapter) has been a Strawdog company member since 1997. He has appeared as an actor in 24 Strawdog productions. Writing credits include three radio plays presented as part of Radio Theatre 7, co-writer on the late-night series The Adventures of Picklebot and Lawfer and script editor for Strawdog's productions of 1001 Afternoons in Chicago, Julius Caesar and Measure for Measure.

Jacob Combs (Music & Lyrics) is a writer, composer and director based in Los Angeles. Jacob wrote the music and lyrics for Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins (based on the beloved children's book by Eric Kimmel), which has been produced annually since 2018 by Chicago's Strawdog Theatre. Previous theater projects include Selling Out (Strawdog Theatre), Legends & Lore (New York Theatre Barn, Musical Theatre Workshop) and Palin! The Musical. A lifelong film nerd, Jacob recently worked in the writers' rooms of two top-secret projects at Pixar, and wrote several episodes of the Disney+ documentary series Inside Pixar. Jacob also wrote the short film Messrs. which is beginning its festival run, and his first short film as writer/director, Without, showed at several festivals in 2019 and 2020.

Hannah Todd (Director) is a director based in Chicago by way of Washington, D.C. Directing work includes Thrones! A Musical Parody at the Apollo Theater, Cambodian Rock Band at Victory Gardens/Merrimack Repertory Theater (Associate Director) and work at Theater Alliance, Lean & Hungry Theatre and We Happy Few (co-founder) in D.C. Assistant directing includes Northlight, Lookingglass, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Folger Theater, Studio Theater and Shakespeare Theater Company. Hannah received her MFA in Directing from Northwestern University.

Ricky Harris (Music Director) is a composer, performer and music director throughout the city. He is also a seasoned teaching artist in Chicago, having taught for many years with Raven Theatre, PlayMakers Laboratory and The Beverly Arts Center Chicago, to name a few. He is currently starting in Porchlight Music Theatre's production of Pump Boys & Dinettes.

About Strawdog Theatre Company

Since its founding in 1988, Strawdog Theatre Company has offered Chicagoland the premiere storefront theatre experience and garnered numerous Non-Equity Jeff Awards with its commitment to ensemble acting and an immersive design approach. The celebrated Company develops new work, re-imagines the classics, melds music with theatre, asks provocative questions and delivers their audience the unexpected.

Strawdog Theatre Company is supported in part by The MacArthur Fund for Arts & Culture at the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council Agency, The Small Business Association, The Cliff Dwellers Arts Foundation and The Saints Grant Commission.