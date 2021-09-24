Strawdog Theatre Company Announces Season 34: Aftermath

Strawdog Theatre Company, under the leadership of Interim Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins*, will welcome back audiences for its 34th season, "Aftermath," featuring two live productions and an online treat just in time for Halloween.

The season kicks off this fall with Monster, a Halloween comedy horror series written and performed by the Strawdog ensemble. New episodes stream each week on YouTube throughout the month of October.

This winter, Strawdog returns to live performances with its annual holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblin. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs and direction by Hannah Todd. Hershel will be performed at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago.

The season concludes next spring with Karissa Murrell Myers'* world premiere On The Greenbelt. Jonathan Berry directs this serio-comic play that jumps between the past and the present, exploring family, love, memory and the question of "How do we process loss and grief?" On The Greenbelt will be performed live at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

Comments Interim Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins, "It is a true pleasure to be back this year with shows available both in person and online. This season we sit at the ground floor and revel at the human spirit. We have a world premiere, a new rendition of a holiday favorite and online content for all to enjoy both near and far. Our shows will explore the journey of those who must wrestle with the past and take on the responsibility of building a better future -a fate we all face. We hope audiences will find joy and catharsis in our season."

Tickets for Strawdog Theatre's 2021-22 season will go on sale at a later date at www.strawdog.org.