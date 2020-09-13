Strawdog Theatre Announces Four Virtual Offerings as Part of 2020-21 Season

Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

Strawdog Theatre Company has announced its upcoming all-digital 2020-21 season. The company's 33rd season will be comprised of four virtual offerings, according to the Chicago Tribune.

September 25 - The Four

Members of the company will perform a poem titled "The Four" which is a reference to the company's four declared core values, "community, challenge, ensemble and genuine connection." The piece is written and directed by interim artistic director Kamille Dawkins. It will be broadcast live on Facebook for free with a suggested $15 donation. Tune in at www.facebook.com/strawdogtheatre.

October 2-25 - Run the Beast Down

This is an online production of a British play by Titas Halder about the 2008 financial crash. The production is directed by Elly Green.

December 2-25 - Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblin

The company will remount its holiday production, in a digital format. The show is based on the book by Eric Kimmel, and adapted by Strawdog's Michael Dailey with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs and direction by Spencer Ryan Diedrick.

March 8-28 - How Do We Navigate Space?

This is a locally created series of video monologues, themed around how people navigate physical space, especially in the current era in America. The production is directed by Denise Yvette Serna.

Tickets will be on sale at a later date. For more information, visit www.strawdogtheatre.org.

Read the original story on The Chicago Tribune.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You