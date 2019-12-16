Straight No Chaser's OPEN BAR TOUR to Stop at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser has added a new stop - Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at downtown Aurora's beautiful Paramount Theatre - on their spring 2020 "The Open Bar Tour."

Straight No Chaser is touring the U.S. behind its sensational new "Open Bar" EP, the first release on the group's newly-launched label imprint, SNC Records, through Warner Music Group's Arts Music division. Paramount audiences can look forward to a night including beloved bar-themed songs like the group's singular take on Semisonic's end-of-night anthem "Closing Time," "Take Me Home Tonight" made famous by the late Eddie Money, "Tennessee Whiskey," recently covered by Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay's "Tequila" and Smash Mouth's "All Star."

Be there when Straight No Chaser performs the ultimate bar song playlist, live at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in the heart of downtown Aurora. Tickets are $55-$95.

Tickets go on exclusive pre-sale for Paramount subscribers only Wednesday, December 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call

(630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Straight No Chaser is a music success story about their unlikely rise from an undergraduate singing group at Indiana University to a beloved Atlantic Records act with a devoted international fan base. Along the way, Straight No Chaser has sold more than 1.6 million albums in the U.S. and amassed more than 100 million YouTube views thanks to tightly arranged songs, impeccable vocal harmonies and a healthy sense of humor.

But it took a few years. After the founding members of Straight No Chaser graduated in 1999, they got jobs, found love, and made lives for themselves as new undergrads replaced them in the group on campus. In 2006, founding member Randy Stine posted a clip on YouTube of Straight No Chaser singing "The 12 Days of Christmas" at a 1998 performance, and it went viral. Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman saw it and contacted the group to see if they would be interested in reuniting to make an album. It wasn't necessarily an easy decision.

"It was scary to jump into because we were giving up life as we knew it," Stine says. "I envisioned it as a boat leaving the pier," he says. "Either you're going to jump on and make the boat or you're not. And I thought, 'Even if the boat sinks and I have to swim back to shore, so be it.'"

Since then, so much of what Straight No Chaser has done over the past decade is the stuff of dreams: They've collaborated with Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dolly Parton, to name a few. They've performed on national TV early in the morning, on Today, and long after dark, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. They've toured North America, Europe and Australia and consistently rank among Pollstar's top 100 touring acts in North America.

The current lineup features Randy Stine, Tyler Trepp, Walter Chase, Jerome Collins, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Charlie Mechling, Steve Morgan and David Roberts. And they have no intention of stopping. "We're going to ride this train," Trepp says. "Each tour is something new, and we're always surprised at the things we get to do." For more, visit sncmusic.com.





