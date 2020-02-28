Steven Strafford's METHTACULAR Comes to 16th Street

16th Street Theater will present the limited run of Steven Strafford's METHTACULAR! directed by Adam Fitzgerald performing March 19 - April 4, 2020 at North Berwyn Park District's 16th Street Theater, 6420 16th Street in Berwyn. Press opening is Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 PM.

METHTACULAR! is Steven Strafford's hilarious and harrowing autobiographical account of his three years as a crystal meth addict in Chicago. Through comedy, songs and plenty of honest storytelling, Strafford brings audiences on a journey through the chemical highs, devastating lows, and ultimately, redemption from his drug addled, sex crazed life. METHTACULAR! comes to 16th Street after hit runs in New York and then at About Face Theatre in Chicago.

Written and performed by Steven Strafford, whose play Small Jokes about Monsters was a critically-acclaimed hit at 16th Street, METHTACULAR! features Sam Groisser on piano. Led by Director Adam Fitzgerald, design collaborators include Justin Brill, Rocky Kolecke, Mike McShane and Barry Bennett.

Tickets are $22 for general admission and $18 for Berwyn Residents / Low Income / Military / ALTA Members. 100 Club Subscribers choose either METHTACULAR! (March 19 - April 4) or PALESTINE (April 9 - May 2) as part of their subscription to Season Thirteen 2020.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

Online - www.16thstreettheater.org

By Phone - (708) 795-6704

In Person - at North Berwyn Park District, 1619 Wesley Ave., Berwyn

HOW MUCH: A Reserved Seat: $30 General Admission: $22 Berwyn Residents / Low Income / Military / ALTA: $18





