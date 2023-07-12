Steppenwolf Theatre's ANOTHER MARRIAGE Extends Through Late July

Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s world premiere of Another Marriage has added one additional week of performances, extending through July 30, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Singles tickets starting at $20 are now on sale for all performance at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Written by ensemble member Kate Arrington and directed by ensemble member Terry Kinney, this unconventional love story features ensemble membersIan Barford (The Minutes, Linda Vista, August: Osage County, through July 23, 2023), Tim Hopper (Downstate, Chicago Fire, July 25 – 30, 2023) andCaroline Neff (Let the Right One In, Airline Highway, Linda Vista) with Judy Greer (Ant-Man, Jurassic World, Archer) and Nicole Scimeca (Steppenwolf debut).

You meet. You marry. You have kids. That’s the way it always goes. Or is it? What if your story changes? What would it cost? Another Marriage is an intimate and beautifully rendered portrait of an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished. Ensemble member Kate Arrington’s playwrighting debut upends time and the typical romantic comedy to explore the liabilities of falling in and out of love.

The creative team includes: Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Christian Parker and Jenna Worsham (Dramaturgs), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director),Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

Production Details:

Title: Another Marriage

Playwright: ensemble member Kate Arrington

Director: ensemble member Terry Kinney

Cast: ensemble members Ian Barford (Nick, through July 23, 2023), Tim Hopper (Nick, July 25 – 30, 2023) and Caroline Neff (Macassidy) with Judy Greer(Sunny) and Nicole Scimeca (Jo).

Location: Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, June 15 – Saturday, June 24, 2023

Press performance/Opening: Sunday, June 25 at 6 pm

Regular run: Tuesday, June 27 – Sunday, July 30, 2023

Curtain Times: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursdays and Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Please note: there will be a matinee performance on Wednesday, July 12 at 2 pm (there will not be an evening performance on July 12)

Tickets: Single tickets ($20 - $102) are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2023/24 season featuring two world premieres and three Chicago premieres at steppenwolf.org/myseason. Steppenwolf Flex Memberships are also available: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production and RED Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.

Accessible Performance Dates:

Open-captioned: Saturday, July 22 at 2:30 pm

ASL-interpreted: Friday, July 14 at 7:30 pm

Audio-described and touch tour: Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 pm (1 pm touch tour, 2:30 pm curtain)

Mask-required performances: Wednesday, July 12 at 2 pm

Artist Biographies:

Ian Barford (Nick, through July 23, 2023) is a Steppenwolf ensemble member. He first appeared at Steppenwolf in 1988 in A Midsummer Night’s Dreamdirected by Rondi Reed. He has originated 10 roles in world premiere productions at Steppenwolf and is proud to make it 11 with Kate Arrington's Another Marriage. Broadway: Linda Vista (Tony nomination and Outer Critics Award for Best Leading Actor); August: Osage County (original cast – Tony winner for Best Play – also at London's National Theater); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Tony winner for Best Play); The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Outer Critics nomination for Supporting Actor); The Minutes. Los Angeles: The Weir, God's Man In Texas and Take Me Out (Geffen Playhouse, all directed by ensemble member Randy Arney); Dead End (The Ahmanson Theatre); Linda Vista (The Mark Taper Forum). Chicago: All The Rage, Design For Living (Goodman Theatre); The Little Prince (Lookingglass Theatre Company). Favorite Steppenwolf productions include: The Libertine, Three Days Of Rain, As I Lay Dying, Berlin Circle and Linda Vista. Films include: Road To Perdition, 13 Going On 30, The Last Rites Of Joe May, Good Guy With A Gun, Catch Hell and others. He is a founding partner in a new production company called HighWire Media where he has two projects in development as a writer and producer. This performance is dedicated to his mother, Judy Barford, his wife, Anna Shapiro, his sister Mary Barford and his daughter Liv Barford: with love and gratitude.

Judy Greer (Sunny) Steppenwolf Theatre Company: Debut. Broadway: Dead Accounts. Off-Broadway: Show People (Second Stage). Film (Selected Credits): Halloween, Halloween Kills, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World, Men, Women & Children, Carrie, Jeff Who Lives at Home, The Descendants, 27 Dresses, Uncle Frank, Grandma, The Village, 13 Going on 30, Adaptation, The Wedding Planner, Three Kings, What Women Want, Jawbreaker. Television (Selected Credits): White House Plumbers (HBO), Reboot (Hulu), Archer, Married, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX), The First Lady, Kidding (Showtime), The Thing About Pam (NBC), Arrested Development (Fox & Netflix), Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory (CBS). Film Directing: A Happening of Monumental Proportions. Instagram: @missjudygreer

Tim Hopper (Nick, July 25 – 30, 2023) is a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble. Recent roles at Steppenwolf include Andy in Downstate, which traveled to The National Theatre in London and to Playwrights Horizons in New York. He also appeared at The Goodman Theatre in the title role of Uncle Vanya. Television appearances include Chicago Fire; the Amazon series Utopia; Fargo; The Americans; The Exorcist; Empire; and Chicago Med. Film appearances include Perpetrator; Knives and Skin; School of Rock; and To Die For, among others. Recipient of the 2018 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship. Broadway: Present Laughter. Off-Broadway: New York Theatre Workshop, Theatre for a New Audience, Vineyard Theatre, and the Atlantic Theater. Regionally, at Long Wharf; Williamstown; and La Jolla Playhouse. Internationally, the Edinburgh Festival, and Antwerp's De Singel Theatre.

Caroline Neff (Macassidy) is a Steppenwolf ensemble member. At Steppenwolf, she was last seen in Describe The Night, Seagull, Dance Nation, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, You Got Older, Linda Vista (also Taper Forum and Broadway), The Fundamentals, The Flick, Airline Highway (also Broadway), The Way West, Three Sisters, Annie Bosh is Missing and Where We’re Born. Chicago (select credits): Lettie (Jeff Award Best Actor; Victory Gardens Theater); Uncle Vanya (Goodman Theatre); A Brief History of Helen of Troy (Jeff Award for Best Actress), The Knowledge, Harper Regan, In Arabia We’d All Be Kings (Steep Theatre); The Downpour (Route 66 Theatre); Port (Griffin Theatre); 4000 Miles (Northlight Theatre); Moonshiner (Jackalope Theatre). Regional: Peerless (Yale Repertory Theatre). Film and television: The Red Line, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Open Tables and Older Children. She can currently be seen in recurring roles in: Let the Right One In (Showtime), Three Women (Starz) and heard in multiple Audible Projects such as: Song of the Northwoods, Crowded Hours and Boar's Nest. She is a proud company member of Steep Theatre and holds her BA from Columbia College.

Nicole Scimeca (Jo) Steppenwolf Theatre Company: Debut. Broadway: Anastasia. National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Grand Ole Opry. Regional: Anastasia (Hartford Stage), Matilda (Wagon Wheel Center for the Performing Arts), Mary Poppins, Holiday Inn (Drury Lane Theatre), Les Miserables (Paramount Theatre), The Sound of Music (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Gypsy (McLeod Summer Playhouse). Film: Thrill Ride (Amazon Prime,) Halfway (Amazon Prime.) TV: Messiah (Netflix) Wizard of Lies (HBO), Chicago Fire (NBC).

Kate Arrington (Playwright) has been a proud member of The Steppenwolf Ensemble since 2007 where some of her favorite plays include The Violet Hour, The Pain and the Itch, Hot L Baltimore, A Parallelogram, Detroit, Belleville and East of Eden. New York: The Iceman Cometh, Grace, The Wolves, Our Mother's Brief Affair, When the Messenger is Hot, The American Plan, The Qualms, Sexy Saint James, Happy Now? Film and TV: Winning Time, Mare of Easttown, Succession, Ray Donovan, Billions, Abandoned, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Knives and Skin, East New York, Evil, Madam Secretary, Blacklist, The Good Wife. She has two amazing daughters, Sylvie and Mae. This play is for Martha Lavey. And for her mother, Jean Arrington, who at the end of life, published her book.

Terry Kinney (Director) co-founder and acting member of Steppenwolf Theatre. His acting work includes: Balm in Gilead, Orphans, Tracers, The Grapes of Wrath (Tony nomination) and Buried Child on Broadway. Steppenwolf (directing): And a Nightingale Sang..., A Clockwork Orange, A Streetcar Named Desire,Of Mice and Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (also Broadway, winner Tony award, Best Revival), and The Violet Hour. Other work: reasons to be pretty (Tony nomination, Best Play), The Price (Broadway), The Babylon Line (LCT) and Curse of the Starving Class. Film: Fly Away Home, Sleepers, The Firm, Last of the Mohicans, The Little Things, among others. Television: Oz, Good Behavior, Fargo, Billions, Inventing Anna, and recently, The Watcher(Netflix).

Accessibility

As a commitment to make the Steppenwolf experience accessible to everyone, performances featuring American Sign Language Interpretation, Open Captioning and Audio Description are offered during the run of each STC production (see dates above). Assistive listening devices and large-print programs are available for every performance and all our spaces are equipped with an induction hearing loop. Our building features wheelchair accessible seating and restrooms, push-button entrances, a courtesy wheelchair and all-gender restrooms, with accessible counter and table spaces at our bars. For additional information regarding accessibility, visit steppenwolf.org/plan-your-visit/accessibility/ or e-mail access@steppenwolf.org.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a Chicago theater that is home to America's ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church—today Steppenwolf is the nation's premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over—and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony® Awards—have made the theatre legendary.

Steppenwolf’s Mission: Steppenwolf strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world. steppenwolf.org, facebook.com/steppenwolftheatre, twitter.com/steppenwolfthtr and instagram.com/steppenwolfthtr.





