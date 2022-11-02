Steppenwolf Theatre to Present the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS by Vichet Chum in December
Bald Sisters will feature Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim and Nima Rakhshanifar.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum's Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Directed by Jesca Prudencio, Bald Sisters will play December 1, 2022 - January 15, 2023 in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, December 11 at 6 pm.
Bald Sisters will feature Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim and Nima Rakhshanifar.
Ma is dead; now what happens? Vichet Chum's world premiere follows two sisters - at odds since birth - as they settle the affairs of their strong-willed, wise-cracking mother while reconciling their family's Cambodian heritage with its ever-so-complicated American present. Where's the will? A burial or cremation? And what happens with Ma's teeth? Bald Sisters is an irreverent, comic and ultimately poignant examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together: history, spirituality and humor.
Single tickets for Bald Sisters starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at 312-335-1650.
Steppenwolf 2022-23 Flex Memberships are currently on sale: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production, and Red Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.
Performance Details:
Bald Sisters
By Vichet Chum
Directed by Jesca Prudencio
Featuring Francesca Fernandez McKenzie (Sophea), Coburn Goss (Nate), Wai Ching Ho (Ma), Jennifer Lim (Him) and Nima Rakhshanifar (Seth).
In the Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago
December 1, 2022 - January 15, 2023
Press opening: Sunday, December 11 at 6 pm
Ticket information: Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.
The production team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design & Original Music), Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice & Text Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207096®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.steppenwolf.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1tickets--events/seasons/2022-23/bald-sisters/.
Playwright/Director Biographies:
Vichet Chum
(Playwright) is a Cambodian-American playwright and theater maker, originally from Dallas, Texas and now living in New York City. His plays have been workshopped at Steppenwolf Theatre, the Magic Theater, the Alley Theatre, the UCROSS Foundation, Fault Line Theatre, Crowded Outlet, Second Generation Productions, Weston Playhouse, Cleveland Public Theatre, All For One Theater, Amios, Florida State University, Merrimack Repertory Theatre and the New Harmony Project. He received the 2018-19 Princess Grace Award in Playwriting with New Dramatists, serves as an Associate Artist at Merrimack Repertory Theatre and is a current board member for the New Harmony Project. This season, Vichet is a part of the 2019 Resident Working Farm Group at Space on Ryder Farm, the 2020 Interstate 73 Writer's Group at Page 73 and the 2020 Ars Nova Play Group. He's currently working on a commission from the Audible Theater Emerging Playwrights Fund and Cleveland Play House. He is a proud graduate of the University of Evansville (BFA) and Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company (MFA). He's represented by Beth Blickers at APA Agency. vichetchum.com.
Jesca Prudencio
(Director) is a director and choreographer dedicated to developing new theatrical works that humanize issues nationally and internationally. Upcoming: Dot Dot Dot (TheatreWorks USA), Exotic Deadly; or the MSG Play (The Old Globe). Recent: King Liz (Geffen Playhouse), Can We Now? (La Jolla Playhouse WoW Fest), It's a Ship Show! (Virgin Voyages), Interstate (Mixed Blood, East West Players). Other credits: The Great Leap by Lauren Yee (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Vietgone, Actually (San Diego Rep); Calling (La MaMa ETC); Man of God (East West Players); A&Q (Pineapple Lab, Philippines); FAN (B-Floor, Thailand). Jesca has developed new work at MCC Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, Cleveland Playhouse, Arena Stage, NAMT and La MaMa. She is a recipient of The Drama League Fellowship and the inaugural Julie Taymor World Theater Fellowship. Jesca is head of directing at SDSU where she is an Associate Professor. BFA: NYU Tisch, MFA: UC San Diego. jescaprudencio.com
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
Shattered Globe Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma’s introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng.
Photos: First Look at RENT at Porchlight Music Theatre
November 2, 2022
Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts through November 27. See photos here!
Three Holiday Shows Announced At Otherworld Theatre
November 2, 2022
therworld Theatre Company today announced three different holiday shows running at their storefront at 3914 N. Clark St. for the 2022 holiday season. From a one-shot Live Action Role Playing game, to an immersive journey to the kingdom of the Nutcracker, to a New Year’s feast like none other, Otherworld Theatre brings audiences into the story, with no two identical performances.
The Music Institute of Chicago's DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER Combines Classical, Jazz Versions
November 2, 2022
The Music Institute of Chicago presents its holiday tradition, Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance is also available via livestream.
Raue Center School For The Arts Presents Youth Production Of MAGIC TREE HOUSE: A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS JR.
November 1, 2022
Raue Center School For The Arts has announced the cast of RCSA Presents' upcoming production of “Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr.”