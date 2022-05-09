Steppenwolf Theatre Opens SEAGULL in the New Ensemble Theater Through June 12

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, opens its stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell-the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center-with ensemble member Yasen Peyankov's extraordinarily funny and lyrical adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Seagull, now through June 12, 2022.

Yasen Peyankov directs the production, featuring Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry and fellow ensemble members Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff, Karen Rodriguez, Eric Simonson and Namir Smallwood, alongside Keith Kupferer, Elijah Newman, Jon Hudson Odom, Joey Slotnick and Lusia Strus. Scott Jaeck steps in for Jeff Perry for performances May 24-June 5. Three generations of Steppenwolf's acclaimed ensemble collide in classic Chekhovian style in this play set over a long summer weekend in the countryside, where guests wrestle with the eternal questions that haunt the intellectual artist class: What is Love? What is Art? When is Lunch? This historic moment in Steppenwolf history marks a new era of theater-making for the company in their new artistic home.

Single tickets to Seagull ($20-$88) are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit steppenwolf.org/seagull or call the Box Office at 312-335-1650.

Seagull inaugurates the new Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell at the heart of Steppenwolf's trailblazing new Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, designed by world-renowned architect Gordon Gill FAIA of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture. The state-of-the-art 400-seat theater in-the-round is one of its kind in Chicago, with theater design and acoustics by Charcoalblue. Only six rows deep-with audience members never more than 20 feet from the stage-and featuring a modular staging system to vary audience capacity and experience, Charcoalblue designed the incredibly intimate Ensemble Theater from the inside out to integrate the theater into the fabric of the surrounding building. Steppenwolf's transformed campus also includes two new full-service lobby bars designed by fc STUDIO, inc., offering additional spaces for socializing alongside the popular Front Bar.