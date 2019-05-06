Steppenwolf Announces Lineup for LookOut Summer 2019

Steppenwolf's LookOut Series announces their fantastic Summer 2019 lineup with three months of multi-genre performance - new faces, familiar friends and a jam packed schedule in June celebrating Pride Month. This summer LookOut is serving up the hottest reasons to grab a cold drink from Front Bar and head into Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre to revel in the excitement of comedy, live music, storytelling, drag and more!



Just a few of LookOut's Summer 2019 highlights include a reunion reading of The Inconvenience's HIT THE WALL by Chicago playwright Ike Holter, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots; late night MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT events with ensemble members Tina Landau and Tarell Alvin McCraney with Ms. Joan Jett Blakk herself; the return of Broken Nose Theatre's Bechdel Fest; a new work from drag collective SADHAUS; a collaboration between Rough House and Sweven Theatre; Show Your Flames, written and performed by Devin Sanclemente; a new, universally accessible devised adaptation of Medusa; About Face Youth Theatre's KINSHIP; plus many more new acts and familiar faces.

Front Bar hosts DJ's every Friday night during the run of MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT. The DJ series is curated by SLO' MO: SLOW JAMS FOR QUEER FAM. slomoparty.com

Tickets to Summer LookOut programming go on sale Monday, May 6 at 1pm through Audience Services (1650 N Halsted), 312-335-1650 and steppenwolf.org. For information, visit steppenwolf.org/lookout.

LookOut performances take place in Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, an 80-seat flexible and intimate venue connected to Steppenwolf's own Front Bar: Coffee and Drinks at 1700 N Halsted St., an inviting space to grab a drink, have a bite, or meet up with friends and collaborators, day or night. Guests can take drinks into the theater.





