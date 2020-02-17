Steep Theatre to Collaborate with Theatre Uncut & Chicago Immersive

Steep Theatre has announced two upcoming collaborations. The ensemble will participate in Theatre Uncut 2020 with readings of Kieran Hurley's Bubble, directed by Alexander Lane at The Boxcar on March 26, 27, and 28 at 8:00 pm. Admission to these readings will be free, and The Boxcar is open to all ages.

Steep will also host Chicago Immersive, bringing a series of one-night-only experiences to Steep's storefront theatre over the course of this season. The first event will be the return of Chicago Theatre's favorite game show: Theatre Wars! hosted by Anderson Lawfer and Jennifer Santanello. Teams from Steep Theatre, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, The Factory Theater, and The Hillary Duff Project will battle it out on February 22 at 11:00 pm.

ABOUT THEATRE UNCUT

Theatre Uncut was created out of co-artistic director Hannah Price's frustration with budget cuts proposed by the UK government in 2011 that would largely affect vulnerable citizens. She expressed this on social media, and with the help of playwrights Mark Ravenhill and David Grieg the project was born. Some of the UK's leading playwrights (many of whose plays have been produced at Steep) have contributed to the project. That first year over 90 productions occurred simultaneously across the world. Since then 6,000 people in 26 countries across 4 continents have been part of Theatre Uncut, and every year they continue to release plays that address political and social issues to be performed rights free for anyone who would like to join in on the conversation.

Steep Theatre last participated in Theatre Uncut in 2012 with a presentation of David Grieg's Dalgety and is thrilled about the opportunity to continue the conversation this year.

INFORMATION

"I had the good fortune of reading about the project in The Guardian and became one of a handful of people to produce the event in the US that first year," said director Alexander Lane . "This year Uncut have done something different and for the first time released a full-length play to produce. Steep was the natural choice to partner with, and I am so excited to work on this sharp play Bubble - about online debate, free speech, and so much more."

WHERE:

The Boxcar at Steep Theatre

1115 West Berwyn Ave., Chicago, IL 60640

WHEN:March 26, 27, and 28, 2020Public readings at 8:00 pm

BOX OFFICE:All readings will be free.Reservations may be made at steeptheatre.com/bubble

PRODUCTION TEAM:Playwright - Kieran HurleyDirector - Alexander Lane

ABOUT CHICAGO IMMERSIVEChicago Immersive was founded by Anderson Lawfer and Nicole Bloomsmith in 2019 and is dedicated to bringing a new style of immersive theatre to Chicago and the Midwest. Focusing on full immersion and inclusion, it includes aspects of escape rooms, cognitive problem solving, and theatre to create epic experiences. Immersive experiences at Steep Theatre will include game shows, LARP-style murder mysteries, experimental group problem solving games, and audience participatory cabaret style shows.

WHERE:Steep Theatre1115 West Berwyn Ave., Chicago, IL 60640

WHEN:Theatre Wars! - February 22, 2020 at 11:00 pmAdditional dates to be announced.





BOX OFFICE:All tickets $10