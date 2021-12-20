Start 2022 With A Laugh At Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show At Raue Center! 

Wouldn't it be great if you could see a New Year's Eve show and still be home falling asleep by 11 p.m. like you do every year? Good news: there is! Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 3 p.m. on December 31, 2021.

"Without a doubt, one of Raue Center's best traditions is our yearly wrap-up with WGN's Steve Cochran and friends," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "This New Year's Eve matinee is always funny, joyful, and inspiring. This show is a huge part of our Chicagoland culture and a tradition that is not to be missed!"

Ring in 2022 when some of the best stand-up comedians take the stage at Raue Center for a classic comedy show complete with music, games, and the year in review! This New Year's Eve show featuring headliner Steve Cochran, special guests John DaCosse and Mike Toomey and Tim Benker promises to be very funny and done way before bedtime!

A radio personality for over 30 years, Cochran has hosted his own show from the coast, settling in Chicago in the late '90s. Cochran has also worked as an actor, appearing in films such as "Grumpy Old Men," and as a writer for "Saturday Night Live." Throughout the years, Cochran has also performed stand-up comedy with many of the greats in the business. He enjoys getting out and doing live performances about four times a year, including his annual New Year's Eve show, now in its 17th year!

Cochran is perhaps best known for hosting his own show on WGN. Since returning to WGN Radio and being named the host of WGN Radio's Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m., following in the "mic-checks" of legends such as Wally Phillips, Bob Collins, and Spike O'Dell, Cochran has brought the best morning talk show back to its rightful place at number one.

DaCosse is known as a WGN Radio personality and the curator of Raue Center's Lucy's Comedy series. During his 30-plus years in stand-up comedy, the brilliant DaCosse has developed a solid reputation nationwide. He has opened for big names like Ellen Degeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson, and Billy Gardell and has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central, and TBS. DaCosse has also served as an audience warm-up for Rosie O'Donnell and "The Oprah Winfrey Show." He, along with his well-known character voices, can regularly be heard on Steve Cochran's morning show on WGN Radio.

A regular performer on WGN Morning News, Toomey has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Reba McEntire. He has performed on numerous TV programs including HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado, MTV's "Half Hour Comedy Hour" and A&E's "Comedy on the Road."

With his sharp delivery, quick wit, and unique style, Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982. He is also the creator and star of the hilarious one-person show "TV and Me," which enjoyed a highly successful run at Chicago's Apollo Theater. The Chicago Tribune calls Toomey "one of the funniest and most talented performers to ever work in Chicago." Performing comedy that won't make your grandmother blush, Toomey's dead-on impersonations and PG-rated style are for anyone and everyone who could use a really good, hearty, pure, and deep-rooted laugh.

Tim Benker is a veteran of Chicago comedy and has opened for many well-known acts such as Jay Leno, Rosie O Donnell, Steven Wright, Richard Lewis, and Walt Willey. Benker has also made himself useful in daylight hours by hosting morning radio in Las Vegas and Houston and also produced a variety show around his alter ego "The Very Famous Lance Vegas."

Ring in 2022 when some of the best stand-up comedians take the stage at Raue Center! Tickets to Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show start at $37 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/. For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.