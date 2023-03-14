Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Left Theatre Presents IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR

The show runs April 22 through May 28, 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Stage Left Theatre Presents IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR

Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming production of IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR by Ken Green and directed by Rachel Van. Ken is a Chicago playwright residing in Boston whose work touches the tension and relief of common struggles for the common person. Performances take place at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. Press opening is Saturday, April 28 at 8:00pm. The show runs through May 28, 2023.

IN THE BACK/ON THE FLOOR examines the issues that minimum wage workers face through the lives of several employees at a big-box retail store. Though paid the least, these workers are asked to bear the heaviest burden for the good of profit. They are often seen as easily replaceable parts, but also expected to believe they are members of a "family." When one worker with ambition sees his dreams of advancement within the organization stunted, the situation raises the forbidden word - "union."

"Even as our country is fresh off the heels of proclaiming the heroic nature of essential workers, many struggle with working conditions, long hours, and stilted hope. IN THE BACK/ ON THE FLOOR is for anyone who knows the grind of the workforce is out of sync with the smile on the packaging." says Artistic Director Bobbi Masters. "Stage Left Theatre is very excited to present this relevant new play at this critical time in the rewriting of America post-pandemic."




Raue Center Calls For Artists For Fifth Annual 6x6 Project Photo
Raue Center Calls For Artists For Fifth Annual 6x6 Project
Join Raue Center For The Arts as they host the 5th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.
The Taiwan Philharmonic With Violinist Paul Huang Makes Wentz Concert Hall Debut In The Ch Photo
The Taiwan Philharmonic With Violinist Paul Huang Makes Wentz Concert Hall Debut In The Chicago Area
The Taiwan Philharmonic - known as the National Symphony Orchestra in its homeland - returns to the United States for a national tour this spring, led by new Music Director Jun Märkl.
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Rajiv Joseph’s DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, now in its Chicago premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, is a sprawling exploration of the blurring of fiction and fact, censorship, and the quest to preserve truth.
Cast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane Theatre
Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane TheatreCast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane Theatre
March 13, 2023

Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.
MATILDA JR. to be Presented at Paramount School of the Arts This SummerMATILDA JR. to be Presented at Paramount School of the Arts This Summer
March 13, 2023

Kids…want to perform in a professional musical production on the Paramount Theatre stage? If so, and new this summer, the Paramount School of the Arts has just the opportunity for you: Paramount Performance Camp.
Grippo Stage Company Presents The World Premiere Of SHAW VS. TUNNEY By Playwright Douglas PostGrippo Stage Company Presents The World Premiere Of SHAW VS. TUNNEY By Playwright Douglas Post
March 10, 2023

Grippo Stage Company presents the world premiere of Shaw vs. Tunney, written by Douglas Post and directed by Nick Sandys, based on the book “The Prizefighter and The Playwright” by Jay R. Tunney, May 25 - July 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.
Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
March 10, 2023

Music Theater Works presents the first production in its 43rd season, Avenue Q in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, March 9 - April 2. See photos from the production!
ONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers TheatreONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers Theatre
March 10, 2023

Writers Theatre has announced a second and final extension to the run of the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. 
share