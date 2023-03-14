Stage Left Theatre Presents IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR

Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming production of IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR by Ken Green and directed by Rachel Van. Ken is a Chicago playwright residing in Boston whose work touches the tension and relief of common struggles for the common person. Performances take place at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. Press opening is Saturday, April 28 at 8:00pm. The show runs through May 28, 2023.

IN THE BACK/ON THE FLOOR examines the issues that minimum wage workers face through the lives of several employees at a big-box retail store. Though paid the least, these workers are asked to bear the heaviest burden for the good of profit. They are often seen as easily replaceable parts, but also expected to believe they are members of a "family." When one worker with ambition sees his dreams of advancement within the organization stunted, the situation raises the forbidden word - "union."

"Even as our country is fresh off the heels of proclaiming the heroic nature of essential workers, many struggle with working conditions, long hours, and stilted hope. IN THE BACK/ ON THE FLOOR is for anyone who knows the grind of the workforce is out of sync with the smile on the packaging." says Artistic Director Bobbi Masters. "Stage Left Theatre is very excited to present this relevant new play at this critical time in the rewriting of America post-pandemic."