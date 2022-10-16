Stage Left Theater Announces Cast For MAN OF THE PEOPLE Beginning This Week

Stage Left Theatre has announced the cast for the upcoming production of

MAN OF THE PEOPLE - a new play by Dolores Díaz and directed by Anna C. Bahow. The show is Díaz's anticipated new work since ZULEMA, produced by Goodman Theatre in 2021. Performances take place at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. The show runs October 19th through November 20th.

ANDREW BOSWORTH (Fishbein): Andrew recently performed in Redtwist's ANTIGONE and Glass Apple's DRACULA. He is currently working toward teacher certification with the International Demidov Association, and will be one of four people in the world trained to teach the approach, along with colleagues in London and Athens.

JOAN NAHID (Minnie): Joan is an Iranian Chicago-based actor, writer and voice artist. Her Chicago credits include ANTIGONE (Redtwist Theatre), THE MADNESS OF EDGAR ALLAN POE (Oak Park Festival Theatre), KISS (Haven Theatre), TANGO (Trap Door Theatre), THE MADNESS OF EDGAR ALLAN POE (First Folio Theatre), THE LOCKETEER (Trap Door Theatre), THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA (Saint Sebastian Players), THE MALTA PLAY (Artemisia Theatre), THE BACCHAE (Saltbox Theatre). She holds a M.F.A in Theatre from Tehran University.

MICHAEL PETERS (Brinkley): Michael's notable credits include Rudge in THE HISTORY BOYS at TimeLine Theatre (Equity Jeff Awards for Best Production, Best Ensemble) and Cliff in CABARET with The Hypocrites (Non-Equity Jeff Award for Best Production). He is also a co-founder of Chicago-based The New Coordinates where he is proud to serve as Associate Artistic Director. He is a proud alumnus of Columbia College Chicago.

ROB KOON (Jim Track): Robert recently appeared in MIDDLE PASSAGE for Lifeline Theatre and HAMLET for Invictus Theatre. He is an ensemble member with Broken Nose Theatre, where he appeared in LABYRINTH and HUMAN TERRAIN. Other credits include CASA L.VAENTINA for Pride Films and Plays, A DICKENS CAROL for Madison Street Theatre, FUN HARMLESS WARMACHINE for The New Coordinates, PILLARS OF THE COMMUNITY for Strawdog, THE WOMAN IN BLACK for Wildclaw Theatre, THE TAMING OF THE SHREW for Oak Park Festival Theatre, and CHAGRIN FALLS for The Agency (Jeff nomination). Robert is a Resident Playwright alumnus at Chicago Dramatists, and his plays include the Jeff-nominated ODIN'S HORSE and VINTAGE RED AND THE DUST OF THE ROAD (Joseph Jefferson Award for New Work). He is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

SHAWN SMITH (Maxwell/Morriss): Shawn Smith is an actor, writer, singer, composer, musician, and producer, these words define the artistic being known as Shawn Smith. Since he was a child he has performed in various theatrical plays and musicals throughout the Midwest and Los Angeles, CA; Tyrone in Fame, Black in Fahrenheit 451, Simeon in Joseph and the Technicolor DreamCoat, and Ernst in Spring Awakening.

SANDY SPATZ (Fanny): Sandy favorite roles include Woman in "NOW AND THEN", Clairee in "STEEL MAGNOLIAS", Aunt Gert in "LOST IN YONKERS", First Lady Julia Grant in "DEMOCRACY", 14 different women in "ORWELL DOWN AND OUT", Jackie in "HOT L BALTIMORE", and several roles in the world premiere of "THE GRAPES OF WRATH" at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Sandy is also extremely honored to have played Nurse Bethany in the independent feature film "GINGER".

THE CREATIVES:

The Cast is supported by an extraordinary creative team of directors and designers, including Dolores Díaz - Playwright, Anna C. Bahow - Director, Kyle Aschbrenner - Assistant Director/Stage Manager, Eric Cope - Production Manager, David Heimann - Managing Director, Caleb Jenkins - Casting Director, Jonathan Berg-Einhorn - Scenic Designer and Technical Director, Ellie Humphrys - Lighting Designer, Hannah Foerschler - Sound Designer. Andrés (Andy) Mota - Costume Designer, Charlie Baker - Intimacy Coordinator, Laura De Croocq - Props Designer, Carlos Lux - Props Assistant, and Kenneth Martin - Asst. Stage Manager. Rachel Van - Covid Compliance Officer. Stage Left Theatre's ensemble and creative team for MAN OF THE PEOPLE are led by Artistic Director, Bobbi Masters.

THE PLAY

A charlatan doctor rises to power by peddling a radical remedy in the days before medical regulation in the United States. MAN OF THE PEOPLE explores the U.S. love affair with charlatans and their existence in the space between symptom and cause of public folly.

MAN OF THE PEOPLE is inspired by the true story of John Brinkley, an American "doctor" that grew to notoriety for selling a cure for male impotence in the 1920s. Bolstered to fame through radio, Brinkley earned the adoration of many but made an enemy of Chicago's Dr. Morris Fishbein, editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association, who sought to hold him accountable for his quackery. Despite numerous attempts to thwart him, Brinkley wriggled away from consequence, creating his own reality, and announcing his political candidacy before the final showdown with Fishbein.

TICKETS:

Tickets range from $35 to $40. Student tickets are reduced by $25 with coupon code "Student" and are available online through the Stage Left website www.stagelefttheatre.com. For questions or assistance, email tix@stagelefttheatre.com or call 773-883-8830.

ABOUT STAGE LEFT

Founded in 1982, Stage Left Theatre is committed to nurturing voices for the American theatre by developing and producing engaging and relevant theatre for an inclusive industry by highlighting unheard voices, stories, and perspectives. Through a full subscription season and our new play development program, Downstage Left, Stage Left strives to ask provocative social and political questions by producing a mix of new works, regional premieres, and timeless classics.