Stage Left Announces New Artistic Leadership

Stage Left Theatre Company announces that James Yost will be their new Artistic Director beginning immediately. Following a search process, Yost was selected by the Stage Left ensemble and board because of his passion for Stage Left's mission, his strong background as an artistic leader in Chicago, his skill as a director, and his energetic vision for the future of the company.

Yost has over 20 years of directing and producing experience. Most recently, he served as Co-Artistic Director of Interrobang Theatre Project in Chicago. Yost is excited to lead 37-year-old Stage Left into the future by enhancing its artistic mission, expanding the ensemble and board, continuing Stage Left's dedication to developing new work, and producing diverse stories that inspire meaningful discourse.

During his tenure with Interrobang Theatre Project, Yost directed several critically acclaimed productions including: The North Pool, by Rajiv Joseph (Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best Director and Best Production); Really Really, by Paul Downs Colaizzo (one of the best shows in Chicago in 2015 - Chicago Tribune); and most recently Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? ("a rather fascinating new storefront Chicago production" - Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune). Before moving to Chicago, Yost founded and served as producing artistic director for BareBones Theatre Group in Charlotte, NC for twelve years.

Yost says "Stage Left Theatre is in the midst of some exciting changes. As the company moves into its next phase, I am dedicated to continuing the development of new work and implementing more artistic and organizational diversity that will broaden our artistic reach, while producing plays that lift the level of debate."

Stage Left Board President, Angelique A. Sallas, PhD commented, "I wholeheartedly welcome James into the Stage Left family. His background and experience bring not only artistic skills but also organizational, fundraising and managerial talents that are so important to the operation of a successful theater. James will be a great asset to the long traditions and continuing success of Stage Left Theatre."

Long-time Ensemble Member and current Interim Managing Director, Drew Martin said, "I am so excited to have James on board at Stage Left. His clear artistic and leadership talents are exactly what is needed to inspire our company's artists and audience with stories that engage and heal our community in a time of political turmoil."





