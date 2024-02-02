Special Offer: ANYTHING GOES at Porchlight Music Theatre

Chicago is getting a kick out of this 90th anniversary production of Cole Porter’s smash-hit musical comedy, Anything Goes, directed by Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber, choreographed by Tammy Mader and music directed by Nick Sula.

Launching Porchlight’s 29th season, this legendary toe-tapping voyage across the Atlantic is filled with laughs, romance, intrigue and, of course, plenty of tap dancing in this farcical and merry, musical classic. Porter’s iconic score includes a shipload of tunes that built the Great American Songbook including “Anything Goes,” “Friendship,” “You’re the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” When purchasing tickets at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org, use the code AGBWW to receive $10 off, up to four tickets.*