South Chicago Dance Theatre Debuts Major Commissions And Collaborations In Jam-Packed 2022-23 Season

South Chicago Dance Theatre, a dynamic multicultural organization that fuses classical and contemporary dance styles, proudly announces its jam-packed 2022-23 performance season featuring multiple commissions by, and collaborations with, some of Chicago's most prominent arts organizations.

Among season highlights are expected to be:

The company's first collaboration with Music of the Baroque, one of the leading ensembles in the country devoted to the performance of eighteenth-century works. Its Baroque Heroes program in October opens with Praetorius's Dances from the Terpsichore, featuring world-premiere choreography by South Chicago Dance Theatre Executive Artistic Director Kia S. Smith.

Following, in March 2023, marks the world premiere of a new work by Smith commissioned by Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC) and featuring artists from both dance companies. This dual company work is the first collaboration of its kind in GDC's 60-year history of creating and presenting innovative jazz dance choreography. The piece will honor Homer Hans Bryant for his lifetime of contributions to the dance world locally and globally.

Finally, culminating its season in dramatic fashion, South Chicago Dance Theatre will make its debut at the Auditorium Theatre in June 2023 with the World Premiere of Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley, an evening length work celebrating the legacy of renowned saxophonist Jimmy Ellis, the father of Kia S. Smith.

"Following a 5th Anniversary season of exciting growth - including our Choreographic Diplomacy tour to the Netherlands, premiering five new commissions at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, expanding our education programs to 16 school partners, and receiving a "Foster Innovation" Award from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events - South Chicago Dance Theatre's sixth season is turning out to be even more productive! In addition to the growth of my company, I am personally honored to be entrusted by cultural leaders such as Nan Giordano (Giordano Dance Chicago artistic director) and Declan McGovern (Music of the Baroque executive director) for the opportunities to create new works that will enable SCDT to reach even greater audiences. Season six feels like a dream!" said Smith.

In addition to the aforementioned premieres to be created for South Chicago Dance Theatre and Giordano Dance Chicago, Smith, herself, has been in demand as an independent choreographer, with other commissions in the coming year to include University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, August 2022; Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company, September 2022; Houston Contemporary Dance Company, December 2022; and Western Michigan University, March 2023.