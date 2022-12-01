SongShop Live Presents THINGS CHANGE, December 11
SongShop Live presents Things Change,. exploring in song the many ways change can be good or bad, naughty or nice. When "Everything Must Change" in this "Crazy World", we offer Rodgers & Hart wit, Kurt Weill character, queens and pirates, elves and jingle bells (but not the carol), jazzy possibilities and endings, shifting seasons, soul-searching songs from our own Valentino, wishful thinking and resolve.
Howard Pfeifer is music director, with singers Susan Arjmand, Evelyn Danner, Jeanne Franks, Ruth Fuerst, Carrie Hedges, Claudia Hommel, Staci Kelley, Jonathan Lewis, Sue Susman, and Gabriel Valentino.
Sunday, December 11 -- doors open at 1:45 for our 2 PM show. Plenty of street parking by the DePaul North Recital Hall: 804 W Belden Ave Chicago, IL at the corner of Fullerton and Halsted. ï»¿Reserve your place at songshoplive.com/rsvp.
SongShop is an ongoing collective process, committed to truth-telling through song. We use a toolkit of musical and theatrical techniques to enhance a singer's ability to communicate character, emotion and story in song, and to make each song their own.
Our work culminates regularly in group and salon concerts. The best way to test and prod the work is to put it in front of a broader audience.
Winter term of SongShop begins January 3rd. Advanced Singers Welcome. More information about attending SongShop sessions at https://songshoplive.com/about/signup/
