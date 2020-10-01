SoloChicago Theatre's Hit Production Of THE UNFORTUNATES Now Available For Viewing

SoloChicago Theatre's hit production of THE UNFORTUNATES is now available for viewing on any device through vimeo.com/ondemand/theunfortunates. 24-hour streaming rental is $10.

Based on a true story, THE UNFORTUNATES, set in Victorian London, follows Mary-Jane Kelly, a down on her luck "unfortunate." One night she encounters a stranger alone in her local tavern. Will this mysterious gentleman buy her safety for the night or turn out to be Jack the Ripper? The New York Times called it "haunting and engrossing" and Time Out New York gave the new play 4 stars stating, "It achieves a rare combination of pathos and humor, breathing fresh life into women we might have otherwise think of only as long-dead prey." Winner of the Gloria Ann Peter and Susan Glaspell playwriting awards, Aoise Stratford's THE UNFORTUNATES is a rich and riveting exploration of an unforgettable moment in time, and a woman who deserves to be remembered for much more than her death.

THE UNFORTUNATES is performed by Jeff Award nominee Gail Rastorfer, under the direction of Kurt Johns. A hit at the 2013 New York Fringe Festival, THE UNFORTUNATES was SoloChicago's second production after CHURCHILL, which subsequently became a critical and box office smash at NYC's New World Stages in 2015. CHURCHILL was booked for a nationwide tour this season, which was regrettably scuttled by the coronavirus.

SoloChicago is the city's only Equity company committed to the development and production of world-class one-person plays and musicals that explore unheard voices and give audiences an unusually intimate human interaction at the theater. Their inaugural production, CHURCHILL was created and performed by SoloChicago's founder, Ronald Keaton. CHURCHILL, under the direction of Artistic Director Kurt Johns, played at Chicago's Greenhouse Theatre Center for 12 weeks after multiple extensions and sold-out houses. The Off-Broadway limited run quickly followed and was extended for an additional 16 weeks after receiving unanimous rave reviews from the New York critics.

The newest project from SoloChicago Theatre is a contemporary dark comedy, HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, which was presented by Davenport Theatricals in a developmental reading last year in Manhattan, performed by Ann Hu. The play was also selected for inclusion at the prestigious Road Theatre Annual Summer Playwrights Festival, the largest staged reading festival in the nation.

For more information, visit www.SoloChicagoTheatre.com.

