Sing Along With Your Favorite Oldies at AN EVENING WITH RONNIE RICE AND GUEST at Metropolis

"Mr. Sing-Along" himself leads An Evening with Ronnie Rice and Guest: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party! at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 3, 2020.

Ronnie Rice picked up a guitar when he was 16 years old and hasn't put it down yet! He began his musical career as a solo performer in Evanston, Illinois. In the late 1960s, Ron joined the Chicago-based group, The New Colony Six and sang lead vocals on many of their hit records, including oldies favorites I Will Always Think About You and Things I'd Like to Say.

In the mid-1970s, Ronnie began developing and perfecting his unique blend of Rock 'n Roll classics. Today, Ronnie performs at over 100-concerts a year throughout the United States.

If you have a favorite song, just yell it out! Ronnie knows them all! If you feel like getting up and dancing, go to it! If you want to sing along, sing it LOUD! Just remember, when Ronnie starts singing and playing, the party begins.

If you remember greasers, surfing, hot rods, American Bandstand and all those great dances, fads and songs that came out of Detroit, Philadelphia and California or if you just want to have a really terrific time listening to some great Rock 'n Roll-then you're in for a real treat.

Shift into high gear-the excitement is about to begin. Tune up your doo-wah-diddies and bop-shoo-bops and get ready to shake, rattle and roll with "Mr. Sing-Along" himself-Ronnie Rice.

An Evening with Ronnie Rice and Guest: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party! will be at Metropolis on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

An Evening with Ronnie Rice and Guest: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party! is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include Van Morrison Party with the Commitments Tribute (March 27), Lissie (March 28), EmiSunshine (April 2), and The Petty Hearts - America's Definitive Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (April 4).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





