Simon Stephens' LIGHT FALLS Will Receive U.S. Premiere At Steep Theatre

Ensemble Member Robin Witt returns to Steep this summer to direct Simon Stephens' Light Falls. Stephens, who won the Tony and Olivier Awards for his The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, is Steep's Associate Playwright, and this will be the sixth of his plays to be produced by the Edgewater ensemble. Light Falls premiered at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester in October of 2019, and Steep's production will be the play's U.S. premiere. Robin Witt is a longtime director and Company Member at Steep. Her work includes last summer's Pomona and recent hits Linda and Lela & Co., which won 2018 Jeff Awards for Director, Production, and Performer in a Principal Role.



"It feels like a very special moment - bringing Simon's exquisite story of family and home to Steep, where our artistic family has created a home for much of his work these last ten years," said Artistic Director Peter Moore.

Simon Stephens is an English playwright whose plays have been widely produced in the UK, Europe, Australia, and the US. Stephens is an Artistic Associate at the Lyric Hammersmith and has been an Associate Playwright of Steep Theatre since 2013. In addition to his Olivier and Tony Awards for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Stephens has received the 2001 Pearson Award for Best Play for Port; the 2005 Olivier Award for Best New Play for On the Shore of the Wide World; Theater Heute's Award for Motortown in 2007, Pornography in 2008 and Wastwater in 2011; and the 2009 Manchester Evening News Award for Best Production for Punk Rock. His play Heisenberg premiered in New York in 2015, opened on Broadway in 2016, and is currently enjoying productions all over the globe. During visits to Steep's Edgewater theatre, Stephens has performed public readings of his works Sea Wall and Song from Faraway, and Steep presented the first ever public reading of his play Blindsided, a new work commissioned by the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, England.



Stephens' other works include Bluebird, Herons, One Minute, Country Music, Harper Regan, I am the Wind, Three Kingdoms, Morning, a new version of Ibsen's A Doll's House, Carmen Disruption, The Funfair, a new version of Ödön von Horváth's Kasimir and Karoline, his version of Brecht and Weill's The Threepenny Opera, Nuclear War, Fatherland, his English language version of Obsession, and his new adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull.



Steep Theatre's productions of Stephens' plays include Harper Regan (2010), Pornography (2011), Motortown (2013), Wastwater (2016), and Birdland (2018).

WHERE:

Steep Theatre

1115 West Berwyn Ave., Chicago, IL 60640



WHEN:

July 10 - August 15, 2020

Previews: July 4 - 9, 2020

Press Opening: Friday, July 10, 8:00pm

Schedule:

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8pm

Sunday matinees at 3pm

Accessible Performances:

-Open Captioning: Saturday, August 1, 8pm & Sunday, August 2, 3pm

-Audio Description: Saturday, August 8, 8pm



BOX OFFICE:

General Admission Tickets: $27

Reserved Seat Tickets: $39

Access Tickets: $10 (Steep's universal discount for students, artists, whomever)

(773) 649-3186

www.steeptheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You