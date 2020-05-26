Sideshow Theatre Welcomes New Ensemble Members

Sideshow Theatre Company has announced the addition of three new ensemble members: Calamity West, Regina Victor and Justin J. Sacramone.

Comments Sideshow artistic director Jonathan L. Green, "We're so happy to have these three artists, whose work over the last several years has so enriched Sideshow's artistic life, join the artistic leadership body of the company. Their vision, passion and commitment have inspired us all."

Calamity West (she/her) is a Chicago-based, award-winning playwright. Her plays have appeared at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Roundabout, Goodman, Jackalope Theatre, Steep Theatre, TimeLine and Sideshow. In 2014, Calamity was recipient of the 3Arts Award. She teaches playwriting at the University of Chicago and Webster University. She is a company member at Jackalope Theatre Company and an ensemble member of Sideshow Theatre Company. Calamity holds a BA in dramatic writing from Webster University and an MFA in creative writing from California College of the Arts. She is represented by ICM Partners. Plays by Calamity include: The Retribution Play (2020), Christmas at Home (2019), Greetings from Moscow! A Love Story (2018), In the Canyon (2018), Hinter (2018), Engines and Instruments of Flight: A Fantasia in Three Acts (2016), Give It All Back (2016), Rolling (2016), Ibsen Is Dead (2014), The Peacock (2013) and The Gacy Play (2012).

Regina Victor (they/them) is a Black director, multidisciplinary artist and arts critic. One of Newcity's "Fifty People Who Really Perform for Chicago" two years running, they are currently serving as the inaugural associate producer at Court Theatre. Victor has helped develop world premieres by Antoinette Nwandu, Anna Deavere Smith, Sarah Ruhl, Loy Webb and more. They co-founded Rescripted, an arts journalism platform, in 2017 and have written for other publications including American Theatre, Playbill and the Chicago Reader. Other notable artistic collaborations include work at Steppenwolf Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, California Shakespeare Theatre and Sideshow Theatre.



Justin J. Sacramone (he/him) is a Chicago-based director whose work focuses on new play development. Most recently, he directed Thin Mints by Ellen Steves for Greenhouse Theater's Breaking Ground Series. Previously with Sideshow, Justin was the production dramaturg on HeLa and X. Additional collaborations include work at Goodman Theatre, The Boxcar at Steep, Eclipse Theatre, Pride Films and Plays, The New Colony, 16th Street Theater, Raven Theatre, Red Theatre, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Orlando International Fringe Festival, The Kilroys List, Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild, Tennessee Williams Institute and Walt Disney Imagineering. He is a member of the 20/21 Observership Class with Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation.

For additional information on Sideshow Theatre Company, visit sideshowtheatre.org.

