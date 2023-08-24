Short Story Theatre is Back Again with Five New Stories in September

The performance is on Wednesday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24, 2023

Short Story Theatre is Back Again with Five New Stories in September

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Wednesday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park.  Tickets are $15, cash or check at the door, depending on availability, The show often sells out, so advance reservations are suggested. To guarantee a reservation, purchase tickets with this link: Click Here.  

Chef Gale Gand of Riverwoods shares how her great grandmother from Hungary inspired her desire to cook. Her story: “How a Rolling Pin Saved My Life.”

Highland Park resident Lou Greenwald’s story “Ragged Claws” recalls how reading a T.S. Eliot poem led to self-knowledge.

Scott Woldman of Palatine shares his story “Mt. Luckmore and the Jewels of Doom”  - about how as a young man he searched for love and luck on the most dangerous ski slopes in the world.  

Julie Isaacson, also a Highland Park resident, discovers that dressing for success results in technical malfunctions in her story “Beyond Erica Jong and the Zipless F**K.”

Deerfield resident Mary Lou Gilliam’s story “Stage Door” reveals how late in life lessons in hubris can come in surprising formats—even on the stage. 

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form.  Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences.  Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.” 

For more information contact: donna@shortstorytheatre.com




