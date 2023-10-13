Short Story Theatre Hosts Night of Storytelling in November

The event is on November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo 3 Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 4 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Short Story Theatre Hosts Night of Storytelling in November

Short Story Theatre presents an unforgettable evening of storytelling on Saturday night, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park.  Tickets are $15, cash or check at the door, depending on availability, The show often sells out, so advance reservations are suggested. To guarantee a reservation, purchase tickets with this link: Click Here

Mike Leonard, a Winnetka resident and former Today show Feature Correspondent will share his story “A Rough Head Start.” Mike will reveal how a childhood blow to the head on the streets of Glencoe altered his way of thinking and oddly made it possible for him to succeed in the broadcasting business.  

Ellen Blum Barish tells a story entitled “Thank You, Mrs. Rosensweig.” Ellen recalls how as a six-year-old, she grappled with the existence of God after being taunted by a classmate and her first-grade teacher. 

Glenview resident Larry Glazer tells a story about faith, devotion, and a son’s perservance in his story “Early Education.”

Bill Stewart, a Lake Barrington resident, recalls his Meister Brau summer and his encounter with a bird in “Bird Brain.”

Nadia Felecan, originally from Romania, Transylvania, shares how her middle-school French teacher unknowingly helped her cope with her family situation, and inspired her to become a French teacher.  Her story: “Love of My Life.” 

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form.  Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences.  Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.” 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte Come to the Den Theatre in January 2024 Photo
Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte Come to the Den Theatre in January 2024

 The Den Theatre announced comedians Natalie Cuomo & Dan LaMorte on Friday January 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

2
Porchlight Young Professionals Host Their Inaugural Special Event: BROADWAY OPEN MIC at Th Photo
Porchlight Young Professionals Host Their Inaugural Special Event: BROADWAY OPEN MIC at The Understudy

Porchlight Music Theatre’s Porchlight Young Professionals has announced its fall fundraiser, Broadway Open Mic, a live karaoke special event during Porchlight’s Cole Porter Festival: A Celebration of the Man and his Music, Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Understudy Coffee and Books.

3
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes To The Peoria Civic Center This Holiday Season  Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes To The Peoria Civic Center This Holiday Season 

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS opens in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Center, presented by The American Theatre Guild on November 28-29, 2023.

4
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; P Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin December 1

Blank Theatre Company presents 'Promises, Promises' with a talented cast and creative team. Set in 1968 New York City, the show follows Chuck Baxter as he navigates love and corporate schemes. Don't miss this captivating production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Young Frankenstein in Chicago Young Frankenstein
Mercury Theater Chicago (10/13-12/31)
Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas in Chicago Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
The Prom in Chicago The Prom
Ethel M. Barber Theater (11/10-11/19)
Mad Dogs & Englishmen: A Tribute to Joe Cocker in Chicago Mad Dogs & Englishmen: A Tribute to Joe Cocker
Raue Center For The Arts (10/27-10/27)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Chicago Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
Hitch*Cocktails in Chicago Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos, & Dinner in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos, & Dinner
Cabaret ZaZou (10/05-11/30)
Witch in Chicago Witch
The Den Theatre (10/28-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You