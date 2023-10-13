Short Story Theatre Hosts Night of Storytelling in November

Short Story Theatre presents an unforgettable evening of storytelling on Saturday night, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park. Tickets are $15, cash or check at the door, depending on availability, The show often sells out, so advance reservations are suggested. To guarantee a reservation, purchase tickets with this link: Click Here

Mike Leonard, a Winnetka resident and former Today show Feature Correspondent will share his story “A Rough Head Start.” Mike will reveal how a childhood blow to the head on the streets of Glencoe altered his way of thinking and oddly made it possible for him to succeed in the broadcasting business.

Ellen Blum Barish tells a story entitled “Thank You, Mrs. Rosensweig.” Ellen recalls how as a six-year-old, she grappled with the existence of God after being taunted by a classmate and her first-grade teacher.

Glenview resident Larry Glazer tells a story about faith, devotion, and a son’s perservance in his story “Early Education.”

Bill Stewart, a Lake Barrington resident, recalls his Meister Brau summer and his encounter with a bird in “Bird Brain.”

Nadia Felecan, originally from Romania, Transylvania, shares how her middle-school French teacher unknowingly helped her cope with her family situation, and inspired her to become a French teacher. Her story: “Love of My Life.”

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.”