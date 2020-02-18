Shattered Globe's SHEEPDOG Has Been Extended

Shattered Globe Theatre has announced its hit Chicago premiere of Kevin Artigue's drama Sheepdog, directed by Wardell Julius Clark will add two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Tickets for all performances are currently available at www.shatteredglobe.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office

Sheepdog features Leslie Ann Sheppard and SGT Ensemble Member Drew Schad*.

Amina and Ryan are both officers on the Cleveland police force. Amina is black, Ryan is white, and they are falling deeply and passionately in love. When an officer-involved shooting roils the department, the cracks in their relationship widen into confusion and self-doubt. At breakneck speed, Amina's dogged pursuit of the truth may exact a devastating toll on their relationship. Sheepdog is both a riveting mystery and a love story with high stakes and no easy answers. It fearlessly examines police violence, interracial love and class in the 21st century.

Director Wardell Julius Clark remarked, "I am excited to make my Shattered Globe directorial debut with Sheepdog. This play focuses on interracial love in the face of incredible odds, high career stakes, and duty to oneself and community. As I continue my personal artistic journey with stories that investigate social justice themes, while illuminating, celebrating, and relishing in the black experience, I am thrilled for the opportunity to challenge Chicago audiences with Sheepdog."

Sheepdog is pleased to participate in Chicago Theatre Week 2020, taking place February 13 - 23, 2020. The annual celebration features discounts to more than 100 performances across Chicago. For tickets and additional information, visit ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

The production team includes Sydney Lynne Thomas (scenic design), Hailey Rakowiecki+ (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Christopher Kriz+ (sound design), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (props design), Smooch Medina (projection design), Jyreika Guest (intimacy choreographer), Am'Ber Montgomery (associate director), Deanna Reed-Foster* (assistant director, dramaturg), Tina M. Jach (stage manager) and Ayanna Wimberley+ (assistant stage manager).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Sheepdog

Playwright: Kevin Artigue

Director: Wardell Julius Clark

Cast (in alphabetical order): Drew Schad* (Ryan) and Leslie Ann Sheppard (Amina)

Location: Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, January 16 at 8 pm, Friday, January 17 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 18 at 8 pm

Press Performance: Sunday, January 19 at 3 pm

Regular Run: Thursday, January 23 - Sunday, March 15, 2020

Curtain Times: Thursdays at 8 pm (through February 27, 2020), Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will be added performances on Saturday, February 29 at 3 pm, Saturday, March 7 at 3 pm and Saturday, March 14 at 4 pm.

Tickets: Regular Run: $42. Student rush tickets available day of performance for $15. Seniors $35. $25 under 30 years old. $15 industry tickets on Fridays with code "INDUSTRY." Tickets are currently available at www.shatteredglobe.org, in person at the Theater Wit Box Office or by calling (773) 975-8150. Group discounts are currently available by contacting groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or by calling (773) 770-0333.

*Denotes SGT Ensemble Member +Denotes SGT Artistic Associate





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You