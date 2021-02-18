Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shattered Globe Theatre Raffles Off Vintage Typewriter From Tom Hanks' Personal Collection

The official drawing will take place Monday, March 8, 2021.

Feb. 18, 2021  

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Shattered Globe Theatre is raffling off a gleaming 1930's Corona typewriter from Tom Hanks' personal collection.

The Academy Award-winning actor graciously donated the autographed typewriter after working with SGT ensemble member Joe Forbrich on Broadway and several other projects.

Forbrich has added a special touch by crafting a wooden folding table to display the gift. The winner will also receive the typed message Hanks included with the typewriter. Raffle tickets ($50 each) are currently available here. The official drawing will take place Monday, March 8, 2021.

Comments SGT ensemble member Joe Forbrich, "I can tell you from personal experience, Tom Hanks is exactly the kind of guy his movie roles make you hope he is: kind, humble, courageous, personable and curious about the world and other people. His generosity is evidenced by this wonderful gift he has presented to Shattered Globe, reflecting his love for the theatre and its ability to enrich our lives. SGT is an organization I am so proud to have co-founded thirty years ago. Its lasting impact is a testament to its value to the City of Chicago, and the lives of all who dwell in its orbit."


