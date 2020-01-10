Shakespeare Project Of Chicago Presents Free Performances Of RICHARD III

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago continues its 25th Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's RICHARD III, running Jan. 10-17, 2020, at nine Chicago-area venues.

Considered by some to be Shakespeare's greatest villain, Richard III ruthlessly murders his way to the English crown, betraying family and friends along the way. He was the last king of the House of York and the last of the Plantagenet dynasty. His defeat and death at the Battle of Bosworth Field, the last decisive battle of the Wars of the Roses, marked the end of the Middle Ages in England.

Peter Garino, the Shakespeare Project artistic director, directs a cast that includes Chloe Baldwin (Lady Anne), Sean Cooper (Ratcliffe, Brakenbury), Zachary Fewkes (Prince Edward), Matt Gall (Grey, Tyrrel), Jack Hickey (Catesby), Razz Jenkins (Rivers), James Konicek (Lord Stanley), Daniel Millhouse (Dorset, Richmond), Mary Michell (Duchess of York), Brennan Monaghan (Duke of York), Christopher Prentice (Richard III), Michelle Shupe (Queen Elizabeth), David Skidmore (Clarence), Daniel Sullivan (Hastings), J.R. Sullivan (Edward IV, Lord Mayor of London), Bryan Wakefield (Buckingham) and Barbara Zahora (Queen Margaret). Josh Bernaski and Ellen Magee are the understudies.

The production features sound design and music by George Zahora. Brynne Barnard is the assistant director and Sara B.T. Thiel is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged, book-in-hand performances featuring members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Performance schedule

- Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles (registration required, 847-663-1234, register)

- Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., Chicago (registration required, register)

- Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m., Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette

- Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m., Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park

- Monday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire (registration required, 847-634-3650, register)

- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect (registration required, 847-253-5675, register)

- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m., Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines (registration required, 847-376-2788, register)

- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst (registration required, 630-279-8696, register)

Special added performance

- Friday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe (registration required, http://glencoepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=8054&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2020/01/09)

The Shakespeare Project's 25th Theatrical Reading Season, composed solely of works by Shakespeare, kicked off in October with HAMLET, directed by J.R. Sullivan. In February, Associate Artistic Director Michelle Shupe will direct ROMEO AND JULIET. One of Shakespeare's "problem plays," MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by Erin Sloan in her Project directorial debut, will conclude the season in May.

For more information, visit www.shakespeareprojectchicago.org and www.facebook.com/shakespeareprojectchicago.





