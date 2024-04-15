See Chicago Dance's CHICAGO DANCE MONTH Returns This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See Chicago Dance has announced that its popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month, returns this June.

Now in its 12th year, Chicago Dance Month provides numerous opportunities for artists and companies to celebrate the myriad talents that make Chicago’s dance scene so strong. This summer celebration, featuring many free events, begins with See Chicago Dance hosting a preview of performers and performances with a Chicago Dance Month Kick-Off Celebration, Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. More information may be found at SeeChicagoDance.com.

“Chicago Dance Month is how See Chicago Dance introduces hundreds of dance lovers and casual fans to new performers and reconnects them with established audience favorites. It’s an amazing cross-section of Chicago’s incredible and dynamic dance community,” said See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer. “Chicago Dance Month, and the programs we’ll present throughout the rest of the summer, offer people of all ages and skill levels countless opportunities–most of them free–to discover a new dance company or performer, a new dance style, a new culture. There is no place better than Chicago in the summer. And there is no better way to discover Chicago than through dance!”

In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance will highlight the work of scores of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated regularly at SeeChicagoDance.com.

EVENTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED INCLUDE*:

Navy Pier’s Lake Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturday, June 1

3 - 5 p.m.

FREE

Chicago Dance Month begins with an opening celebration at Chicago’s Navy Pier featuring a dynamic mix of performances from companies and artists that span genres and countries. Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket, have a picnic and enjoy the performances.

Companies currently participating in the Kickoff Celebration include Ayodele Drum & Dance, La Mecca Dance Chicago, Nejla Y. Yatkin, Praize Productions, Inc.’s Rize Pro Elite, Prince Adrean and Houseofwurkz.

Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Wednesdays, June 5 - 26

6 - 7:30 p.m.

FREE

Participants may enjoy free dance lessons at the Navy Pier’s City Stage every Wednesday in June. These sessions are great for those who love socializing, learning new dances and being outdoors.

2024 Pier Dance companies include:

● June 5: Balboa with Jamila Kekulah Kinney (Balboa - Partner dance)

● June 12: Bollywood with Meher Dance Company (Bollywood)

● June 19: “Contemporary Groove” with Megan Rhodes (Contemporary Dance)

● June 26: Salsa & Rueda Casino with Eduardo Zambrano (Partnered Dance and Dance Circle).

Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturdays, June 8 - August 31

4 - 5 p.m.

FREE

In partnership with Navy Pier, dance comes to the Wave Wall stage, located across from the iconic Ferris Wheel grand staircase, with pop-up performances from a rotating roster of dance companies Saturdays throughout the summer including:

● June 8: Trifecta Dance Collective and Chicago Flying Fairies Culture and Arts Center

● June 22: Bellydance By Phaedra and Chicago Korean Dance Company

● July 6: Shubukai and Maywood Fine Arts

● July 13: Natya Dance Theater and Ruth Page School of Dance

● July 20: The Uptown Rockers and The Joffrey Ballet Community Engagement After School Matters

● July 27: The Rooted Space and Le Petit Ballet School of Dance

● August 3: Perceptual Motion, Inc. and The Met Down

● August 10: We Are Collective and Movementum

● August 17: Ballet 5:8 and Chicago Ballet Arts

● August 31: Identity Performing Arts and Darvin Dances

Newport Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.

Sunday, July 7

3 and 7 p.m.

Tickets: General admission: $15 Tables of four: $100 - must be 21 years old or older to attend

It’s the night calling. Join See Chicago Dance for an ADULT (21 years old and above) performance, Dance Month After Dark. Experience an evening of brazen burlesque, delectable drag, confounding contortion, colorful cabaret and so much more. These two distinctive performances feature Chicago’s most seasoned nightlife arts & entertainment professionals – including Bazooka Joe, Coco Sho-Nell, Dalia Fatale, Dawn Xiana Moon, Eva La Feva, Ms.B LaRose, Shimmy LaRoux and adult students from Newport Theater Camp. All hosted by the misses herself, Miss Mittens!

*Performers, companies and programs subject to change.

ABOUT JULIA MAYER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SEE CHICAGO DANCE

Julia Mayer has been involved in and influencing Chicago’s cultural scene in a variety of capacities for more than 25 years, having worked at 3Arts Inc., The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, Chicago Humanities Festival, Morrison-Shearer Foundation, and Museums In the Park. In addition, she has chaired and served on numerous committees from Links Hall to Chicago Dancemakers Forum to the Chicago Park District. Mayer has been a choreographer, teacher or consultant at Columbia College, University of Chicago and in Indiana at Valparaiso University and Saint Mary’s College. She has a master of fine arts degree in dance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor’s degree in Linguistics from the University of Chicago.

ABOUT SEE CHICAGO DANCE

See Chicago Dance is a nonprofit service organization with the mission to advocate for the dance field and strengthen a diverse range of dance organizations and artists through services and programs that build and engage audiences. Its vision is to fearlessly inspire an ever-growing inclusive community to share in and spread the power of dance in Chicago.

See Chicago Dance is the source for all things dance with the city’s most comprehensive resource for dance information and one of the largest websites in the United States dedicated to the art form. Its two-pronged approach focuses on building audiences while developing a more cohesive dance community.

For audience members, See Chicago Dance offers a dynamic calendar of dance performances and experiences, Hot Deal ticket discounts, professionally written reviews and previews, and listings for more than 200 dance organizations.

For dance artists and organizations, See Chicago Dance provides a full range of Programs and Industry Resources to help build audiences, improve skills, and foster appreciation of dance in all its forms.