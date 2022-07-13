See Chicago Dance Announces 2022 Community Celebration Information and Award Recipients

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, has announced its 2022 Community Celebration and award presentation, Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina. The event co-chairs are 3Arts's Executive Director Esther Grisham Grimm and Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project's Strategic Program Director Princess Mhoon. The 2022 Host Committee includes Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities Commissioner Rachel Arfa, Pam Crutchfield, Sheila Rae Gross, Giordano Dance Chicago's Executive Director Michael McStraw and Joffrey Ballet's Chief Advancement Officer Brian Smith. Individual tickets are $250 and will be available at SeeChicagoDance.com later this summer. Sponsorships and Table Sponsors are available now starting at $2500. For information on sponsorships contact Julia@seechicagodance.com.

The annual Community Celebration gathers 250 dance supporters and artists to celebrate Chicago's dynamic dance community and honor two very special people. In 2022, See Chicago Dance presents the See Chicago Dance Legacy Award to Joan Gray, long-time executive director of Muntu Dance Theatre and a leader and mentor in the dance community for decades. Also honored is Ginger Lane with the Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award in recognition of her groundbreaking artistry and advocacy, establishing Chicago as a city at the forefront of dance and disability.

"In this Year of Chicago Dance, we are looking forward to this year's in-person Community Celebration recognizing Chicago's dance community and two of its incredible leaders," said Executive Director Julia Mayer. "This year's award recipients are incredible examples of Chicago dance's long history of outreach, activism and innovation. It continues today."

After two years of online and hybrid celebrations, the beloved event will return this year to its familiar format: a cocktail reception, a seated dinner with awards presentation and, of course, performances. Performances include a new piece from Lane, which recently premiered at the CounterBalance Festival in September 2021 and a performance by Muntu Dance Theatre, who commemorates its 50th anniversary this year.

This year's location, Venue West, is fully accessible. See Chicago Dance will be providing ASL, CART captioning, audio description and large print programs at the event. If guests require other accommodations, they may contact See Chicago Dance's Accessibility Coordinator Surinder Martignetti.