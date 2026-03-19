Second City to Present Spring Break and Summer Camps for Kids and Teens

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The Second City has opened registration for its 2026 Youth and Teen Comedy Camps, offering kids and teens ages 7-18 a chance to build confidence, creativity, and collaboration skills through comedy and improvisation. At the end of each week, campers perform in a student theater, family and friends are welcome to attend.

The camps are designed to help students develop creativity, communication skills, and confidence while learning the fundamentals of comedy from professional instructors.

Spring Break Comedy Camps will run March 23–27, 2026, with programs available for ages 7–10, 11–13, and 14–18. The week-long camp gives students an immersive experience in improv, storytelling, and comedic performance in a supportive environment.

Summer Comedy Camps will take place June 6 through August 7, with sessions available for ages 7–11 and 12–18. For students ready to take their comedy skills further, Advanced Comedy Camps (ages 14–18) are also available offering more intensive training. Camps start at $675. To make camps more accessible, payment plans are available.