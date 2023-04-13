Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fractured: Fairy Tales Remixed releases worldwide on May 5.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Second City Alums Ashley Nicole Black, Eddie Mujica & More Reunite On Upcoming Album

Former Second City Music Director Tara Trudel is bursting onto the family music scene with her debut album, Fractured: Fairy Tales Remixed. For the past 15 years, Trudel has been entertaining audiences through her work in comedy theater, short films, and theme songs for children's books. Trudel now weaves these experiences together to create a magical musical adventure based on stories that have been beloved by generations. Structured like a musical sketch comedy show, the album's catchy, witty songs invite comparisons to The LEGO movies and works by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Fractured: Fairy Tales Remixed presents a modern perspective on the classic stories we think we know. Fairy tale characters, portrayed in guest appearances by Second City alums, share their dreams, grievances, and searches for "ever after." Featured performers include Emmy-winner Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso), Emmy-winner Eddie Mujica (Connecting, True Story with Ed Helms and Randall Park), Emmy-nominee Chelsea Devantez (The Problem With Jon Stewart, Celebrity Book Club), Mary Sohn (AP Bio, Work In Progress), WGA Award Winner-Niccole Thurman (Jellystone, Baking It), Neal Dandade (Sirens, Kevin From Work), and Carisa Barreca (Big Leap, Empire). Their hilarious performances are accompanied by an infectious pop soundtrack (produced by former Second City Music Director Ben Harris), featuring lush vocal harmonies, danceable rhythms, and magical synths.

Seeing her young children experience the fairy tales she loved as a child inspired Trudel to update them for the digital era. The songs feature well-loved characters such as Sleeping Beauty and the Fairy Godmother, and new characters like the Little Good Wolf and the townspeople who never make it into the story. Performances were recorded in Trudel's studio in Los Angeles, at Gravity Studios in Chicago, and in San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua.

Trudel began her musical career in Chicago, where she taught for the Merit School of Music, Chicago Public Schools, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. At the CSO, Trudel performed an original composition, co-written with her students, with Yo-Yo Ma. She left teaching to tour as a Music Director with The Second City, where she also performed in the children's show Improv Extravaganza Explosion.

In addition to her work in live theater, Trudel has composed the theme songs for several popular children's books, including Amy Krouse Rosenthal's New York Times Bestselling Uni the Unicorn. Trudel's work as a composer has been featured in SXSW, Amazon Prime, Cine Sony's New Voices, and Vulture's Best Comedy Shorts of the Year. Her score for Chelsea Devantez's short film Basic won Best Score at the LA Film Awards and the Festigious International Film Festival.

Fractured: Fairy Tales Remixed releases worldwide on May 5.



